NAPPANEE — Board of Public Works members dealt with a couple of drainage issues at Monday’s meeting. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman delivered good news to the board. The problem was found on the Derksen Farm drainage project, which cut the city’s cost considerably, he said.
Lehman said when Beer & Slabaugh came upon an unexpected type of tile on one end of the project, they were asked to go ahead and work on the other end. That’s when they found a large root ball, which was the cause of the drainage issues.
“That reduced our cost quite a bit,” Lehman said.
The original contract cost was $28,600, and the pay application approved by the board Monday was $12,250.
In the other drainage issue, the board approved a professional service agreement with Abonmarche to determine storm drainage issues at West Industrial Park.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the area they’re looking at is north of InTech Trailers, west of Breckenridge Park Models and east of Hochstetler Grain, where they’ve had ongoing issues with storm drainage. The cost of the agreement is $20,900.
The mayor said there were a couple of minor changes before signing, so the board approved the agreement and authorized Jenkins and city attorney Brian Hoffer to make those additional minor changes.
In other business, board members:
• Awarded the U.S. 6 West lighting project to Anglin Electric as the sole responsive bidder at a cost of $62,706.
• Approved payment No. 2 for the West Market Street project for $85,216 to R. Yoder Construction.
• Approved Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s request for excavation on public property near Blackstone Boulevard for gas and electric service for the final 23 lots for Blackstone subdivision.
• Approved allowing the contractor for the water infrastructure project to set up a staging area and temporary fence on an area of the former Fred’s Flowers property.
