NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works members on Monday dealt with numerous change orders on two projects — Miriam Street Project and the Oakland Trail project.
On the recently completed Miriam Street project the board approved nine change orders — most of which were tentatively approved earlier as Mike Reese with The Troyer Group presented them with pay applications. However, Mayor Phil Jenkins asked for formal change orders and that is what Reese submitted Monday.
All totaled the change orders on the Miriam Street project add up to over $100,000 and while approved, some were not approved without some pushback from at least one board member. Reese briefly explained each change order, stating change orders No. 1 and No. 2 were repairs to structures at a cost of $6,572 and $5,096 respectively. Reese said there will be a credit coming for these items at $500 each soon.
Board member Wayne Scheumann told Reese he was “confused about these structures — at the time of the design wouldn’t they be caught?”
Reese responded until they dug into it they didn’t know what they were dealing with.
Change order No. 3 was for American with Disabilities Act compliance casting because one of the existing structures was partly in the crosswalk at a cost of $1,240. Scheumann opposed this change order telling Reese, “You knew where the crosswalk was. Shouldn’t this have been in the original bid?”
The change order was approved 2-1.
Change orders 4 and 5 were due to the unsuitable subgrade soil. So on South Miriam Street, the additional cost was $37,789 and on North Miriam Street the cost was $22,811.
Change order 6 was for a water main duct under on North Miriam. One structure was shallower than anticipated so they had to put in a duct under at a cost of $14,134. Change order 7 was related to the shallow water main an additional upgraded storm sewer pipe at a cost of $2,596.
Change order 8 was for three additional yard inlets to drain the water by ACE Hardware parking lot. Reese said they wanted to do it now instead of having to tear up new sidewalk later. The cost is $7,974.
Change order No. 9 was for two more structures at a cost of $5,096.
Mayor Jenkins told Reese, “It looks very nice and we’re glad to have it back open.”
OAKLAND TRAIL PROJECT
On the Oakland Trail project, Reese presented three change order proposals. Change order 1 is for installing transfer at the pump house at the cost of $3,812 and an additional eight days to the project.
Change order 2 is for installing pipe and cap to improve drainage. He said they wanted to do that before an upcoming project to improve drainage so they wouldn’t have to tear up the new path. They’ll cap the pipe at the wetlands. The three 12-inch pipes will cost $11,026.
Change order 4 will be adding guy wires at either end of the driving range netting at a cost of $2,220.
The board approved all the change orders. Also for the Oakland Trail project the board approved pay application No. 1 for $255,322 to R. Yoder Construction.
Later in the meeting Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported they’ll be needing to close the bike path shortly from the west side of the golf course to the arch and it will “remain closed for the foreseeable future.”
NEW HIRES
Several department heads received approval to hire new employees, including Elder Haus Director Kim Howenstein, who received approval to hire a new part-time driver, Donna Martin, at a rate of $111 per day.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Gale Gerber received approval to hire Brandon Galbreath effective Monday as a wastewater operator.
Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker received approval to hire Abbott Martin as new building manager effective that Tuesday at the rate of $22.44 per hour. Nunemaker said Martin has 27 years experience in construction, is a voluntary firefighter and president of the tree board. “I think he’ll be a good fit.”
Police Chief Steve Rulli received approval to hire Jonathan Curtis as a reserve officer effective that Monday. He was sworn in at the end of the meeting.
The board also accepted the resignation of Justin Lentz as code enforcement officer since he was hired as a full-time officer. Rulli asked for his last day to be Sept. 30. He also wanted to hire Mark Osborn as the new code enforcement officer. Osborn is a reserve officer and Rulli asked that his hiring be effective Monday so he can continue working with Lentz for the rest of the month.
In other business, board members:
• Approved the use of the downtown pavilion for the Chamber of Commerce appreciation luncheon on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The free lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Approved a variance for the noise ordinance for Power from the Past on Friday the 17th for the fireworks the group is planning to hold.
• Approved a salary increase for Matt Hockert of 13 cents an hour due to his receiving a certification.
• Were reminded that with the Apple Festival starting on Thursday parking lots have already begun to be closed and will continue to be throughout the week.