NAPPANEE — A site for the new fire station has been chosen and a purchase agreement was approved at Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The site is an empty lot owned by Grace Point First Presbyterian Church, 1155 N. Main St. The purchase agreement is for the amount of $118,250. Mayor Phil Jenkins told the board that they heard from the pastor that the church board met last night and approved the sale to the city.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer pointed out that the closing date and other dates still need to be filled in, so he asked the board to approve the agreement and authorize himself and the mayor to fill in those details.
INDIANA EARTH PROJECT
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers brought the board a draft of an email letter he proposed sending to Indiana Earth to further attempt to close out the Water Improvement Project Division C.
Robarge said the first step was for Indiana Earth to complete the work, which they’ve done, according to Robarge. In the letter Robarge states that Commonwealth computed the project was 522 days beyond the contract completion dates. Indiana Earth wanted to compute the dates themselves and determined they were on site 52 of the 522 days — all of which were after substantial completion dates.
Robarge’s letter states the city might be willing to accept those dates subject to the following conditions he listed. One condition stated that because several sewers were found to be drilled through by Indiana Earth the city doesn’t believe it should cover the costs associated with sending cameras (CCTV) and cleaning.
Robarge said Indiana Earth was claiming they completed extra work, but they were not executed as change orders and no additional change orders for this project would be considered by the city. The city is also planning to issue joint checks to two subcontractors — Phend & Brown and S&S Directional Boring, so both the subcontractors and Indiana Earth would need to sign the checks.
He also included in the draft that a maintenance bond for the project should be obtained by Indiana Earth for a year — until May 2024.
“In my opinion I feel this is a good offer from the city, and if I were working with them, I’d advise them to accept it,” Robarge said.
Jenkins told the board he questioned whether the city was damaged beyond the liquidated damages and to his understanding the city was covered. “It doesn’t take into effect all the headaches and inconveniences of all the people on those streets,” he said.
Hoffer asked about coverage for other claims and damage lawsuits, and Robarge said they were holding sufficient dollars but should amend the email letter to include that.
The board approved having Robarge send the letter after the mayor and attorney review the addition to the email.
In other Commonwealth Engineer business, the board approved having them update the water asset management plan. Robarge said the work would include preliminary engineering and additionally they’d update the city’s mapping for hydrants and valves. Once approved they’d prepare two task orders. They plan to start work this month and complete it by February, 2024 at a cost of $78,100.
DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT
Jenkins told the board that a decision was made to separate the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce position and the redevelopment director position, with the latter becoming a full-time city employee.
They searched for a director of development and Jenkins was recommending the hiring of Mark Collins for that position with a start date of July 18. He requested they approve 40 hours of paid time off at the time of hire. He said the new director of development position would report to Planning Director Todd Nunemaker and will be responsible for the Redevelopment Commission.
FRIDAY FEST AMENDMENT
Cami Mechling of Visit Nappanee requested some changes to Friday Fest events. The street closing was amended to close West Lincoln from Ind. 19 to Elm Street instead of Madison. They’re also requesting the use of the old BMV parking lot for vendors and the back lot for handicapped parking and the lot behind the Nappanee Art Center for vendor parking.
Mechling said they now have 55 cars registered for the July 14 Friday Fest car show. She asked about the possibility of using some of the old BMV building for storage, but Jenkins said he needed to go in there and see what was possible.
The other requests were approved.
“These are successful events and we want them to continue so thank you for what you do,” he told Mechling.