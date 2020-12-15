NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Works members Monday renewed annual contracts for 2021 and all had some increase over the 2020 contracts.
The board approved the 2021 contract with City Attorney Brian Hoffer. The contract has a slight increase and pays $7,200 for attendance at City Council and Board of Public Works meetings, payable at $600 a month from the general fund and the wastewater treatment plant/board of works fund. The hourly rate was increased $5 to $150 an hour.
Also approved was the contract with Jeff Kitson, doing business as Kitson Development Corp. as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and the Redevelopment Commission. The contract spells out Kitson’s duties and is for $104,260, payable bi-weekly in installments of 26 pay periods of $4,010.19. Kitson is responsible for paying his employee’s pay and benefits from that amount.
The Boys and Girls Club agreement for 2021 increased $25,000 to $125,000. The city has been supporting the club with $100,000 since 1998. Mayor Phil Jenkins said they wanted “to continue to support our Boys and Girls Club.”
CEO Kevin Deary attended the meeting via Zoom and said he was “very grateful for all the city has done over the years. We’ve served over 5,000 kids over the years and we’re especially grateful and proud of this beautiful facility.”
Board Member Rod Stump said about the Boys’ and Girls’ Club, “It’s a great thing for the City of Nappanee.”
Similarly, the city has supported Family Christian Development Center with an amount of $10,000 a year and for 2021 the mayor wants to increase that to $20,000. Jenkins said, “I cannot express how grateful we are to FCDC for all the support during this pandemic they’ve been on weekly calls with us and are helping to meet the needs of our people with food insecurity, clothing needs and utility assistance.”
Jenkins said he knew the organization would be expanding services and wanted to increase support. He said they’d like FCDC to continue to use the city’s donation for help with utility assistance, rent assistance and other needs.
Executive Director Mark Mikel attended the meeting virtually and said, “We deeply appreciate the support the city has given us over the years,” he said and added they delivered 46,000 meals to Wa Nee students from March-August and had over 12,000 contacts with citizens of Wakarusa and Nappanee. “Our services have expanded we’re seeing more and more people come through the door. We’re about 98% moved into our new facility and we appreciate the increase to help people get through these difficult times.”
REFUSE COLLECTION
Johnny Bachman with Borden’s Waste Away attended the meeting virtually to discuss the refuse contract. The city has a 10-year contract that needs to be approved annually. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said since that time the city has added more residential customers and made changes downtown with dumpsters that haven’t been considered in the contract.
“Basically we’re getting more service than what we’re paying for. Borden’s has been a good partner to the city and has served us well,” he said.
Bachman said it’s “been fun serving the community and we hope to continue for many years.” However he said with the changes they are losing some money. In addition to the annual contracted increase Borden’s was asking the city to add in 71 additional new residences at the rate of $12.11 per house, $859.81 a month and $10,317.72 for 2021 and for the four 8 cubic gallon front loading containers that are serviced three times a week at a cost of $1,050 a month and $12,600 for the 2021 year.
The board approved the increase and board member Wayne Scheumann said, “We appreciate the service you give us.”
Mayor Jenkins added Borden’s has been a “good partner to the city for a long, long time.”
The board also approved the 2021 on-call service agreement with Emans Engineering for storm water engineering. Emans raised the rates $5 an hour but decreased the amount of hours from 160 to 150 and the agreement is not to exceed $20,000.
They tabled the 2021 Kosciusko County Animal Welfare League contract until the next meeting.
WATER LOSS REPORT
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineering gave the board a presentation on the water loss report, which he said was a “value add by Commonwealth” as it goes hand-in-hand with the water infrastructure project.
Robarge explained this was a new requirement by the state for all Indiana systems and has to be completed by the end of the year. He explained it was also a requirement to receive State Revolving Fund grants in the future. The requirement calls for an independent audit and validation by a certified individual. He said the results were not a reflection of the operations or the quality of the water.
Action items include establishing policies and procedures for annual flow tests, meter replacement, updating the mapping systems, etc. Robarge said the water department is currently doing all of those things but there is no written procedure.
Robarge said the overall water loss for 2019 was 25.39% and said they’re only 48% sure of those numbers, which he said was not unusual for a new program as this year was setting baselines. He said typical water loss is 17-22% and the loss cost the city $64,000 — “assuming all the loss could be recouped, which rarely happens. Best case scenario is a 10-15% water loss.”
He recommended they establish those written standard operating procedures. The report also included these observations.
“The utility manager is properly managing this system and water loss has been a top priority. The city has been focused on ensuring meter accuracy and on locating and repairing leaks. The current infrastructure project has located a number of unknown leaks.”
The board approved Robarge submitting the report to the Indiana Finance Authority.
In other business the board:
• Approved the annual carthodic protection agreement with Corrpro for water tanks. There’s an increase of $105 over the 2020 agreement for a total of $4,895.
• Approved pay application #3 for 253 W. Market St. for $70,533.
• Approved the purchase of a golf cart by the street department from CT Carts in Monticello at a cost of $7,050.
• Approved moving the next board of works meeting to Dec. 21 at 3:30.
• Approved several excavation on public property permits.
