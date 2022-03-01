NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Works members awarded the bid for the water main material procurement project to Ferguson Enterprises, doing business as Ferguson Waterworks.
Ferguson was the only bidder for the project with a total bid of $443,839.90. Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers was present and said the bid was below the engineer’s estimate and they reviewed the bid and recommended the council accept it.
After the meeting he clarified the materials were for two water main project — the Northwood High School water main extension and the West Market Street project.
West Industrial Park drainage
The board received a recommendation from Abonmarche to award the West Industrial Park drainage project to Beer & Slabaugh as the lesser of two quotes received at the last board meeting. However, both quotes were significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $145,490.00.
The Beer & Slabaugh quote was $227,802.00 and Selge Construction submitted a quote of $290,775.75. Mayor Phil Jenkins said even though Abonmarche recommended they accept the quote, he spoke to City Attorney Brian Hoffer and they felt since the bids were over the $150,000 threshold of quotes versus bids they should reject both quotes and send the project out for public bid. He said if the quotes were a little closer it might be different.
“We’re in a difficult bidding climate now — costs and prices are higher than normal and we’re doing what we need to as a municipality per code and for our taxpayers,” he said.
The rest of the board agreed and rejected both quotes.
Northwood flow meter
The board approved an engineering scope with Commonwealth for flow metering at Northwood subdivision part of town. Robarge explained the flow meter would be installed at the wastewater treatment plant and would record data for two months. It would also take rainfall data into account.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said they’re trying to “determine how big the problem is” and said they’ve had huge flows from Maple Lane.
The cost for Commonwealth’s work is $5,500.
Quotes received for uniforms
Quotes were received and opened at the meeting for work uniforms for the water and wastewater personnel. Three quotes were received. Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight struggled to read the quotes because totals weren’t submitted as is usually the case, but instead the quotes had per garment prices listed. Two of the quotes at least had weekly total amounts.
Submitting quotes were Uni First, South Bend (no totals given), Ara Mark, South Bend with $82.71 weekly amount and Cintas, South Bend with a $130.70 weekly amount listed.
The board asked Gerber to review the quotes and report back at the March 14 meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an exemption to the noise ordinance for Nappanee Parks Department to enable them to mow before 7 a.m.
• Approved two excavation on public property permits — one for core boring on Oakland Avenue — approved with several requirements, including calling 811, notifying the city 24 hours in advance, providing flaggers and more. The second was for Community Fiber in the 700 block of East Walnut St.
• Approved a sewer repair and fee of $100 for 502 S. Oakland at US Rod after a sewer collapse.
• Tabled approving the minutes from the last meeting so the clerk-treasurer and city attorney could review and discuss. Knight mentioned the minutes weren’t incorrect; the question was about how something was stated in the minutes.
