NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works members had a busy agenda Monday afternoon of awarding, accepting and even rejecting bids and quotes for several projects.
The board received three bids at the last meeting for the Miriam Street reconstruction project, and Mick Reese of The Troyer Group gave a recommendation stating that Indiana Earth was the low bidder if the alternate was not accepted and HRP Construction was the low bidder if the alternate was accepted.
That recommendation prompted Mayor Phil Jenkins, a voting member of the board, to read a memo stating the reasons why the city was rejecting Indiana Earth’s bid.
Jenkins’ memo stated Indiana code requires awarding to the lowest, responsive and responsible bidders.
“While Indiana Earth is responsive, we present the following findings that Indiana Earth is not responsible,” he said.
Jenkins then outlined in the memo a myriad of issues he had with the Osceola-based company.
“We therefore deem Indiana Earth ‘not responsible’ and recommend awarding the contract to the next lowest bidder, HRP, which is the lowest responsible and responsive bidder,” Jenkins said based on those findings of fact.
The mayor added since Alternate 1 puts the project above budget they just wanted to award the base bid of $1,592,645. Indiana Earth’s base bid was $1,585,405 and R Yoder Construction was $1,634,900.
The board voted to accept the facts and findings and to award the contract to HRP Construction.
The board also awarded the sewer line rehabilitation project for Centennial and Market Street to Visu-Sewer, Pewaukee, Wisconsin for $197,210.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth was present and said the bid was below the engineer’s estimate of $308,085 and he said they’ve worked with Visu-sewer in the past and recommended them.
The Goshen News called Indiana Earth for comment, but they did not want to make a statement at this time.
Bids & Quotes Received
The board received bids for pipe procurement for U.S. 6 W-Wa Nee Schools project. Only one bid was received from Ferguson Waterworks, South Bend at a total cost of $443,839. The board took the bid under advisement to award Feb. 28.
Quotes were received for the West Industrial Storm Drainage project. Two quotes were received — one from Selge Construction, Niles, Michigan, with a quote of $290,775 and Beer & Slabaugh, Nappanee, with a quote of $227,802. They took both bids under advisement to award Feb. 28.
Animal Control Contract
The board approved an interlocal agreement for 2022 for animal control with the Elkhart County Humane Society. Mayor Phil Jenkins said they started working with the organization last year and it’s worked out well.
“They’ve been easy to work with, smooth system — even smoother than in the past,” Police Chief Steve Rulli said in agreement.
The city had contracted with Kosciusko County for many years since part of the city is in Kosciusko County. Jenkins said the contract is with Elkhart County and the city’s portion is $11,535 payable in two payments. He said the transition back to Elkhart County has been smooth.
Storm Water Feasibility Study
The board also approved entering into a storm water feasibility study with Christopher B. Burke Engineering in South Bend at a cost of $49,600 for this first phase. Jenkins said they’ll take a comprehensive look at storm water in the city — where it’s coming from and where it’s going.
Leprechaun Chase Road Run
Mary Estepp came before the board for approval for a Leprechaun Road Run and Walk March 19. Estepp said it’s the third year for the event put on by Ignite Infinity — an organization that helps with putting on programs that helps foster connections. She said they’re trying to get more elementary school kids involved.
Mayor said they’ve had issues in the past with spray paint being left on the streets and Estepp said they won’t be using spray pain this year they have signs. They’re also requesting the 100 block of Walnut Street from Elm Street to Ind. 19 be closed. The event will be held Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The board approved the request and added having an ambulance on site.
In other business, the board:
• Approved 2022 fireworks contract with Night Magic for $14,000.
• Authorized plans and specifications on Oakland Trail with bids due back March 14. They’ve had to rework the project after only one bid was received the last time that was way over the engineer’s estimate.
• Approved pay application No. 8 for the Water Infrastructure Division A Airport water tank project in the amount of $104,773 to Caldwell Tank.
• Approved pay application No. 6 for South Park project in the amount of $10,080 to R. Yoder Construction.
• Approved Pay application No. 4 for Wellfield Park and restrooms in the amount of $224,590 to GM Development.
• Approved a sewer connection for 407 S. Main St. for a reconnection after a sewer repair.
