NAPPANEE — At their Monday meeting, the Nappanee Board of Works received and accepted bids for two city projects.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight opened the three bids received for the Miriam Street improvements project.
The first bid received was from HRP Construction, South Bend with a base bid of $1,592,645.94 and an alternate one bid of $228,335. The second bid was from R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee with a base bid of $1,634,900.52 and an alternate one bid of $271,103. Lastly, Indiana Earth, Osceola bid $1,565,405.14 and an alternate one bid of $254,148.
The board voted to take the bids under advisement with plans to award at the Feb. 14 meeting.
Sewer Project
The board also received three bids for the Centennial Street sewer rehabilitation project. Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers was present at the meeting and opened the bids.
The first bid opened was from Insight Pipe Contracting, Harmony, Pennsylvania with a bid of $234,420. Insituform Technology, Chesterfield, Missouri bid $289,096 and Visu Sewer, Pewaukee, Wisconsin submitted a bid of $197,120.
The board accepted the bids and will take them under advisement with plans to award at the Feb. 14 meeting.
West Industrial Park Drainage
The board approved plans and specification for the West Industrial Park Stormwater Project and approved solicitation of quotes.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained there’s an area within West Industrial Park bordered by InTech on the north and Hochstetler Grain on the west experiencing drainage issues. He said he worked with Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche and they came up with a plan that includes deepening the existing retention areas and re-routing ponds.
Schaffer told the board the plan was “A combined solution between perfect and reasonable for the property owners that will improve the issue significantly and give us flexibility if we need additional work in the future.”
He told the board they expect the project to be less than $150,000 so they can solicit quotes instead of going through the bidding process. He also said the plans were 90% complete.
An additional project by Abonmarche was also approved by the board for Aero Ranch the Industrial Park by the airport. Jenkins said buildings are going in on the north and south side so the city is hiring the consultant to design a turn lane on US Hwy 6 if required.
Jenkins said the language of the contract needs to be “fine tuned” but he was asking the board to approve it pending the mayor and city attorney finalizing the language. The cost on the contract with Abonmarche is $39,800.
Amended Commonwealth Proposal
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth attended virtually and received approval for final design, permitting and bidding for water and sewer project on West Market Street extension out to a newly annexed parcel at a cost of $33,700.
In addition, Robarge reminded the board that the board authorized material procurement ahead of time in order to meet the schedule and he was asking the board’s approval to amend the material procurement list for materials for the high school water and sewer infrastructure. He told the board since that project also had a critical timeline they just added the materials to the list the board previously approved, but since it was a “significant amount” he wanted them to see it.
He said when the materials come in they’ll store the materials for the West Market Street project at the wastewater treatment plant and the material for the high school at the high school until they’re needed.
New City Website
The board approved a contract with Granicus for a new city website. Jenkins said Brooklyn Moore has been working on this. The city has a website but Jenkins said they’re having some American with Disabilities Act problems.
Granicus will build a new website for the city with a one-time fee of $39,000 and a new subscriber fee of $7,500 for a total of $46,500 for the first year. The contract is a five year annual contract with cost of $12,025 the second year and $14,713.14 the fifth year. It includes unlimited technical support and cloud services including a communications cloud that allows for different outreach mediums.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the use of the downtown pavilion by ABATE for the annual Blessing of the Bikes on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Approved partial pay #3 on the Wellfield Park & restroom project — the city’s portion is $312,040.43 with $225,034.41 from TIF funds.
• Approved an amendment to the Oakland Ave Trail project for The Troyer Group for additional work to rework and rebid the project at a cost of $7,200.
• Approved excavating on public property permit by Northern Indiana Public Service Company for the portion of the request that is on city property. NIPSCO will need to get approval from Indiana Department of Transportation for the North Main St. section.
• Approved replacing obsolete flow meters at Indiana and South Main streets at a cost of $13,775.
• Approved hiring Adam Schrock to replace Marvin Stalter at the wastewater treatment plant effective Jan. 31 at an hourly rate of $21.
• Approved hiring Derek Singleton as a new position for the wastewater treatment plant effective Jan. 31 at an hourly rate of $21.50 due to his having a CDL.
• Approved Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber seeking quotes for new uniforms.
• Approved starting the hiring process for two police officers — one a new position and one to replace an upcoming retirement.
• Accepted the resignation of paramedic Sarah Marsh effective Feb. 3. Marsh was one of the first paramedics in 2004. The mayor and the board “reluctantly accepted” the resignation and thanked her for her years of service to the city. Jenkins added that Marsh was “a very dedicated employee, we’ll miss her.”
• Accepted the resignation of volunteer EMT Sara Ivin effective Dec. 26, 2021. Ivin served the city since 2014 and the mayor and board publicly thanked her for her service as well.
