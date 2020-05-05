NAPPANEE — City offices began stages of opening Tuesday according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines. Mayor Phil Jenkins informed the city council of those plans at a virtual meeting Monday night.
Jenkins said city offices, with the exception of the Elder Haus Senior Center, would open with limited public access only to the public service windows from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other in-person city business would be by appointment. He said they’d continue to hold public meetings by video conferencing until stage three, which is set to begin May 24. From May 24 and beyond, officials will begin to hold in-person meetings with social distancing and continuation of video conferencing. Stage four is expected to be around June 14. Jenkins said stage five is expected to be around July 6 when officials will revert back to pre-COVID-19 operations with continuation of social distancing protocols.
Jenkins said the Elder Haus would probably not open until later stages but the directors are continuing to reach out to the seniors on a one-to-one basis. He said those timelines would all be adjusted if necessary if numbers of infected people increases.
The stage four meetings and beyond will be without one member of the council after Brandie Yoder announced she will resign. Her last meeting will be May 18.
“It’s with a very heavy heart I officially resign from the city council. It’s been such an incredible honor to serve Nappanee in this capacity. I’ve had such an incredible time with each and every one of you and I highly respect you and what you do. I know the city is in great hands with all of your leadership and I’m excited about the future,” she said.
Yoder explained the resignation is due to her family moving out of the district. She said they’ve wanted to move out to the country but it happened quicker than expected. She thanked the council and city officials for all she’s learned from them.
Jenkins thanked Yoder, saying, “We appreciate everything you’ve brought to the council. Your knowledge and professionalism shone through. We’ll miss you but understand it’s a family decision.”
Jenkins said Economic Development Executive Director Jeff Kitson will contact Dan Holtz, the Republican chairperson for the county, to ask about when a caucus could be held to replace Yoder.
TAX ABATEMENTS
The council approved the continuation of two tax abatements on the recommendations of Kitson. The first was for Newmar Corporation for their service facility. For their personal property, Kitson said they estimated 13 new hires and they have 12, but he felt the wages being paid justifies the approval. He also recommended the continuation of the real property. He explained there’s no assessed value on the form so they looked at the past couple of years.
Kitson also told the council they didn’t get their tax abatement last year due to the business failing to record it with the auditor, not at any fault of the city. Jenkins added that when the council approves the CF-1 forms they’re just approving that they meet the statement of benefits but it’s up to the businesses to get the form recorded in order to get the abatement.
Kitson later told the council he decided to assume that responsibility of getting the forms to the auditor’s office so it’s not on the businesses or the clerk.
Newmar is in year two of a five-year abatement so they will receive 80% abatement this year.
The second abatement was for US Rod, a fairly new company. For the personal property, Kitson said they estimated 23 new hires but instead hired 32 new employees. Kitson said Council member Todd Nunemaker pointed out the $43,813 base salary is $887 less than the statement of benefits but Kitson said that since they are up by nine employees it evens out.
He said the real property was also looking good. The council approved the continuation of US Rod as well. US Rod is in year one of a five-year abatement and is receiving 100% abatement this year.
CONTINUITY OF CITY BUSINESS
During the clerk treasurer’s report, Jeff Knight explained the State Board of Accounts advised they have a formal written procedure for the continuity of city business under circumstances such as this one and in the event the clerk or mayor should become ill.
Knight prepared a resolution which said the public meetings would be conducted such as they currently are with virtual meetings, roll call votes and authorizing the mayor to sign documents on behalf of the council until they are able to meet in person. The mayor appointed Deputy Mayor Todd Nunemaker to fulfill his responsibilities if he were to become incapacitated.
Knight said he asked Utility Office Manager Nikki Ramer to fulfill his duties if he were to become incapacitated and she agreed.
The council approved the resolution.
Knight also informed the council he and the mayor have been attending budget seminars put on by Baker-Tilly and the State Board of Accounts trying to get a handle on what the economic downturn will mean for the city’s finances and budget planning. He said no one can really put a number to it at this point.
“We’re waiting for a little clarity trying to figure out the right numbers to work with,” he said and went on to assure the council, “Sometimes silence doesn’t mean we’re not doing anything, it means we’re trying to figure out what’s going on.”
However, Knight said he thinks the city is in good shape and it might impact them more next year.
Jenkins agreed, saying, “The only decline we might see this year is in gas tax through the MVH fund and property tax delinquencies.” He said the real impact might come in 2021 and 2022.
He said because of the city’s conservativeness, “Financially I think we can weather a storm like this.”
MENTAL HEALTH MONTH
Jenkins read a proclamation declaring May Mental Health Month in Nappanee. The proclamation stated in part that mental health is essential to overall health and wellbeing and said animal companions, religion, spirituality, humor and human connections all play a part in good mental health. The proclamation went on to state mental health issues are real and prevalent in the U.S. but with effective treatment people can recover and heal.
With the proclamation, the mayor encouraged all businesses, organizations, health officials and residents to recommit to mental health awareness and to take steps to ensure the necessary resources are available.
Jenkins said the mental health task force was formed last May and he’s pleased with the discussions and partnerships they’ve formed.
“Especially in times like these, it’s more evident how much of a need there is for overall health, not just physical but mental,” he said.
In other business, council:
• Set a public hearing on the vacation of an alley on E. Lincoln Street for NIPSCO substation. The hearing is set for 7 p.m. May 18.
• Set a public hearing for the vacation of a portion of Metzler Street and alley, which was part of the old Miller’s Apple Orchard. The vacation is to settle an estate and clear up the title as part of the house is in the right of way. The public hearing is also set for 7 p.m. May 18.
• Tabled EMS write-offs until EMS Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. could be present to answer the council’s questions.
• Heard the park department is still working on plans to re-open and the park board meeting is May 13.
