NAPPANEE — Board of Works members learned at a virtual meeting Monday afternoon that city officials received news they were awarded $469,000 in Community Crossing grants.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported with the grant money, officials would be able to complete more than $625,00 worth of projects because it’s a 75/25 matching grant.
“It’s great to get that money but it’s also been more competitive,” he said.
The board approved specifications and authorized advertising for quotes for the three Community Crossing grant projects, which include the micro-surfacing project, crack and seal project and resurfacing project.
Warren said they’ve done a micro-surfacing project before on a portion of Oakland Avenue and doing so “extends the life of pavement about eight years,” he said.
With this project, they plan to micro-surface the rest of Oakland Avenue from Derksen Drive to Woodview Drive, part of North Hartman Street, South Madison from Randolph to Indiana Streets, South Jackson Street and Northwood Drive.
Bids need to be returned by 3:30 p.m. May 4. Warren asked the board to hold a special meeting on that day because they need to get the projects approved and contracts signed as soon as possible to be able to get the funding by July 1.
Warren said that for the crack sealing project, they’re requesting proposals “because of the projects low cost” but they will still plan to open the proposals on May 4. Some of the roads to be crack sealed include portions of Shawnee Drive, North Clark Street, North Locke Street, East Lincoln Street and Thompson Road.
The board also approved specifications and authorized advertising for bids for the resurfacing project, which will pave a variety of streets in town, along with improving American with Disabilities Act ramps where needed.
Those bids will also be opened May 4.
WALNUT STREET DUMPSTER ENCLOSURE
The Walnut Street Dumpster enclosure project was awarded to R. Yoder Construction at a cost of $188,000 along with alternate two, which is paving the parking lot of Leadership Park at a cost of $14,245 for a total of $202,245. The board accepted the recommendation of Brent Warren and the engineer. They decided against alternate one, which was decorative application to concrete.
COBRA AGREEMENT
Adrielle Lewinski, human resources consultant, was present and said she discovered the city was not compliant with COBRA. Lewinski said while COBRA is typically only utilized when an employee terminates, “There are several notices and regulations that are required for all benefit eligible employees.”
Those include, but are not limited to, providing the summary plan description to all employees within 90 days, providing a new SPD following any changes to group health plan, collecting COBRA election forms, payment and enrolling participants, managing monthly participation and updating coverage, etc.
Lewinski said typically COBRA is handled by a third party administration due to legal regulations and deadlines, and failure to comply can lead to fines and penalties. She requested quotes from three third-party administrators and recommended the "middle of the road" provider, Infinisource, because it has a participant online portal.
There’s an initial fee of $50, general notices to all insured (goes out annually) at a cost of $175.50 for a total of $664.30 the first year and the second year it drops to $614.30. It is an annual contract.
BAKER TILLY CONTRACT
Jeff Rowe, CPA with Baker Tilly was present on the call to explain the budget preparation assistance agreement. Rowe said it should be similar to the past year’s agreement.
“Our goal in working with the city is assistance, but also training with the intention that as time goes on you’ll need us less and less,” Rowe said.
The fees are based on time and expense and he said he expects it would be between $11,000 to $13,000. Rowe said going back to 2017, when they first helped the previous clerk-treasurer, the cost was $15,000, the next year $10,000 and then $6,800.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said Baker-Tilly has “proven to be invaluable” and he added, “I can’t think of a time when they’ve been off the mark.”
ALLEY VACATION
Tonya Stanley with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) was present requesting the alley on East Lincoln Street be vacated to expand utilities next to the substation. The alley is east of the substation between Elm and Madison and north of the railroad tracks. The alley is 103.8-feet in length and is not paved or improved.
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman said that usually when an alley is vacated, the property is split between the adjacent property owners but his understanding was NIPSCO was taking all of it. Stanley said at this time NIPSCO is taking half of the alley and is working with the adjacent property owners to make them an offer to purchase the rest of the land in the future.
The matter will now go to the council for an ordinance and three readings.
In other business, council:
• Approved an agreement with Direct Care. It’s a three-year agreement and includes Get Fit, Get Healthy programs and other health and wellness programs at a cost of $2,700 per person. Jenkins said, “It’s been a great program for the employees and the city.”
• Approved an agreement with Corrpro for cathodic inspection and protection at an annual cost of $4,790 and $125 per tower to replace the aviation light bulbs on top of the tower.
• Approved having a fire truck take part in the Parade for Wade being held Thursday afternoon.
• Heard park facilities remain closed and Park Superintendent Chris Davis thinks decisions may be made at the May 13 park board meeting “as to what our summer will look like.”
• Authorized Gale Gerber to get paperwork to apply for INDOT grant money.
• Heard about work on a COVID-19 testing site in Nappanee, particularly for the Amish populations.
• Heard the mayor is continuing to meet daily with first responders, schools, mental health professionals, FCDC and Open Door officials to coordinate COVID-19 responses.
