NAPPANEE — In a recently renovated building in downtown Nappanee, a vibrant, creative community is being called to let their imaginations run wild.
Cho Long McGowan and Diane Overmyer are two of several artists doing just that. They are creating and selling their art at Nappanee Art Center, 253 W. Market St., which opened Dec. 12.
“I thought it was just going to be a gallery,” said Overmyer, whose main medium is oil painting. But then she learned about the back workspace — something she wasn’t aware of when she first heard about the center.
“I was blown away the first time I came in here,” she said. “I’ve never worked in such a nice facility not even in college.”
McGowan, an art teacher at NorthWood High School teaching 2D art, said, “To have a space like this where I can see other artists' styles and the things they create is really exciting. I feel connected to other artists.”
McGowan is also excited for her students. “My students will be able to come and use this space — especially those who don’t have a space at home to create or can’t get a ride to Mishawaka to buy supplies, they can come here. And it’s a space for those who have a greater interest than the hour of art they get at school — here they can come and work beside experienced artists.”
She said she’s looking forward to bringing her art club in when COVID-19 ends and to holding community workshops. She’s looking forward to meeting other artists, too, and is grateful for the space to share her art with others; those who follow her on Instagram and said it’s allowing her to “reach outside my bubble.”
“Jeff and the council members have worked really hard at this — every time I come in, the space has changed. I’m looking forward to seeing it develop and grow,” she said.
McGowan, who has loved art since her youth, paints and said she’s interested in all different types of art. During quarantine, she started creating items made from resin. There’s a selection of her resin items for sale at the center, including coasters, trays and bookmarks.
Although Overmyer makes her living from oil paintings, she said she loves all different types of art, especially sculpture and photography.
Overmyer, like McGowan, said she was fascinated by art and anything she was exposed to as a child and excelled in art classes in school. When Overmyer started her family, she said it wasn’t practical to focus on fine art, so she did a lot of crafts. People kept telling her, "You can do so much more."
So she went back to school at age 41 and studied art for five years. She opened a gallery, Sycamore Fine Arts, in the Old Bag Factory in Goshen and had that for about four years, closing it in 2010.
When asked what having such a space meant to her she responded, “It’s extraordinary that a town this size has invested in and realizes the potential of producing art and selling art — to provide such a space is very unusual.”
Overmyer said it was pretty exciting that a high school student could come and learn to paint and be working next to someone with 20 years experience. She said she has a studio in her home but has downsized it. So, Overmyer said, if she’s working on a large painting she may work on it at the center.
Overmyer said having the retail space is nice, and anyone can come in and purchase a wonderful piece of art or handmade ornaments and a small percentage goes back to support the art center as well as the individual artist.
OPEN TO ALL
The Nappanee Art Council, formed three years ago, leases the space for Nappanee Art Center from the city and will facilitate and manage the art center.
Jeff Stillson, president of the Nappanee Art Council said, “This is a working art center free to anyone in the Wa-Nee community. Artists outside of Wa-Nee can also utilize the space for a small fee.”
Stillson said anything in the studio is free to use — brushes, pencils, desks — or the artist can bring their own supplies. There are also supplies available for purchase.
“If they need a piece of watercolor paper, they can buy a sheet,” he said.
Stillson said the council is still building its inventory of supplies. There will be on-site welding services — a separate room with fire-safe walls — for a small fee. He stressed the welding is strictly for artistic purposes.
“Two of our council members will run the welding facility,” he said.
There’s also a kiln room for firing ceramics that are hand-formed. The center will sell the clay, and there’s also a firing fee.
The facility is free. There are no memberships required, but there will be charges for extras, according to Stillson. There are eight painting and drawing stations that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Power is available at each of the stations.
There’s a classroom setting for seminars and other events. In the future, organizers plan to have classes and group come in for art activities. Stillson said he anticipates setting up different still lifes that people can come in and draw, paint or sculpt.
“We’re very high tech. We have four TV monitors,” Stillson said where attendees can watch YouTube lessons from art institutes, for example.
There’s a pottery-drying rack in the pottery area and flat files for those who want to leave their artwork-in-progress. There’s photographic equipment to use as well.
The art center has some retail space for artists to show and sell their work. Currently, the work of about 12 artists is featured in the retail space. Stillson said artists interested in selling their original pieces of art should contact him.
“I have to be selective because there’s not a lot of retail space,” he explained.
A PLACE TO CREATE
Stillson said the art center came about because the art council realized that if they wanted sculptures to be created for the city, they needed to create a facility for the artists.
“Not only to have the space, but also where people can come and see the sculptures being created before they hit the streets,” he said.
There’s a warehouse-style door to load and unload large pieces of art.
“So this is not only open to the artists, but also to the public where they can come in to shop and to watch the artists create — watch over their shoulders and ask questions and see how it’s being created,” Stillson said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said, “The City of Nappanee recognizes the value arts and culture adds to the community. Art attracts visitors, artists and businesses to communities. Our local arts council has provided the community with several themed sculpture exhibits that draws people to our downtown and through our parks.”
“We hope this new studio provides a space for Nappanee area artists of all ages and abilities to create, imagine and learn,” he said.
Stillson said the art council will be deciding on the next theme for the downtown sculptures soon. He said they’re still looking for support for the woodland creatures sculptures. The woods the sculptures are placed in is pretty large, so there’s room for more, he added.
“This is a place for creative souls to come and have a creative, inspirational space to work in, bounce ideas off each other and ask questions,” he said, adding that it was also a place for the public to enjoy and be inspired.
