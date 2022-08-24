NAPPANEE — About 35 people from Nappanee and the surrounding communities showed up at a public hearing Tuesday to plead with Bureau of Motor Vehicles officials to keep their license branch open.
BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage began the hearing by telling the attendees the closing is “only a proposal at this point” and that there are steps to go through before a decision is made, one of which is for the commissioner to come to the community and listen to their views of what impact the closing would have on the community.
Hoage acknowledged that Mayor Phil Jenkins “made an excellent point in the article I read in The Goshen News” about not being notified. He went through the notification process saying they based it on the Open Door law but went beyond that by giving 10 calendar days’ notice and said, “It was a valid piece of criticism. We should have taken the additional step to notify city officials and we will include that in our process moving forward.”
Before opening the floor for comments Hoage explained, “We evaluate a number of branches on a continuing basis to make sure we’re being fiscally responsible” and went on to explain the process of determining whether a branch closes. He said they looked back at the data since 2016 and the number of daily transactions and two key components stood out. He said Nappanee had the lowest number of transactions in the region on a daily basis. He shared what really surprised them was only half of the residents from Nappanee’s 46550 zip code was doing business there. He said 25% were doing business online and the rest at a different branch or by mail.
Hoage said it costs $72,000 a year to have the Nappanee branch with $32,000 going to rent and the rest to utilities and other hard costs.
He said they received about 40 comments via email so far and he said they all had a common theme and most were concerned about the hardship to the Amish community. He invited Chief Operating Officer Kevin Garvey to explain the different ways people can do business with the BMV.
Both men acknowledged Nappanee was a unique community and one reason was the Amish community. Garvey pointed out that the BMV does not handle horse-drawn vehicle licensing. He said that is done through the counties. He also said people are not required to do business in the county they live in.
He said mail is still an option as well as the telephone, online and kiosks.
“Our goal in everything is to make sure people have choices,” he said.
PUBLIC’S OPINION
Larry Burkholder, owner of Burkholder Country Store, spoke for the Amish community. He said many have cargo trailers and boat trailers that they need to get plates for and they almost all get personal ID’s. He said if they have to go out of town they’d have to hire a taxi and invariably when they get to the license branch, they don’t have everything they need so they’d have to go back several times.
“The BMV branch is very vital,” he said. “On behalf of the Amish we really appreciate it and utilize it a lot.”
Troy Kennedy of Milford spoke and said, as did many others, that it is not only people in the 46550 zip code that use the Nappanee branch.
“Most of us come here to this branch,” he said. “We need this facility to take care of us. It’s not a feasible idea to close this community asset.”
Kennedy later shared his 90-year-old relative recently renewed her license at the Nappanee branch and said she had a great time. “It was like a party in there!”
Elizabeth and Dean Anglemyer of Wakarusa both spoke, pointing out it’s not just people in Nappanee who use the branch. They said it used to be open five days a week. “Now we don’t know when it’s open,” Elizabeth said.
Dean said, “It’s only open a couple of days a week is a big reason why you don’t have the percentage of business even from Nappanee. If it’s not open you have to go somewhere else. It’s a very good asset to have the BMV here.”
Mayor Jenkins spoke and addressed some of the BMV’s numbers pointing out that the branch was only open 43% of the time, was closed completely for a time and it used to be three days a week and now it’s two days.
“The irregularity and availability is going to impact your numbers,” he said, adding that a distance of 27 miles is “a hardship to this community.”
“If a decision is made to close it, I hope we can at least get a kiosk but I hope we can keep it.”
The mayor added that sometimes in a community it’s not just about money. “We operate a public pool and we don’t make any money on it but we have it because it adds quality of life. The BMV is a quality of life issue. If it’s a matter of rent or location, we’d like to work with the BMV to see if we can make it more affordable.”
Sheila Losee said when they were deciding between closing Walkerton or Nappanee they chose Nappanee. She said she doesn’t do business on computers and it would be better if the branch was open later one evening.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said, “Stats can mean anything you want. Our numbers are down because it’s only open two days a week, so of course the other branches numbers are going to be up. The mayor’s just shown that you’ve done this to the community. I, along with everyone else in this room, believe in the viability for having the BMV in town. It’s a critical function for not just us but the surrounding communities.”
Brian Hoffer spoke saying he was born and raised in Nappanee and has a law practice there. “The BMV means a lot to this community,” he said.
He pointed out that Hoage said he didn’t expect Nappanee to do the same as larger communities, but all seven branches mentioned are all larger and are all open full time.
“No disrespect, but I don’t think those are fair comparisons,” Hoffer said.
He said he appreciated the fact sheet, but would’ve preferred to have that in advance. He reiterated that it has been difficult to judge when the branch is open forcing some to go elsewhere.
“I don’t think Nappanee should be held responsible for that,” he said.
Hoffer brought up the Nappanee post office saying it was a very busy office, but not as busy as Goshen. “But it’s important for the same reason the BMV is important,” he said. “I agree with the mayor. It’s important that you do fiscal reviews but that shouldn’t be the only factor. Sometimes the fact that they have someplace to go is very helpful to a large geographical area.”
Minerva Martin from Wakarusa said Nappanee branch employees always get things right and are kind and helpful.
Two former Nappanee BMV employees spoke and both said the branch should be open more. Tina Fuller said she worked there for five years and it should be open five days a week. Betty Slagle used to manage the BMV when it was in the basement of another building and suggested a different, smaller location might help save money.
Wayne Parish said he didn’t do business online and only knew of the meeting because his daughter told him about it. He said he’s never gone to a public meeting but felt he had to come to this one. He said he wants to see a person face to face and is able to conduct business quickly in Nappanee.
Many also mentioned that COVID played a part in the statistics being down.
Vicky Hunsberger said $72,000 was “a lot of money to me but not to the BMV’s budget. It’s our quality of life.”
Hoage admitted it wasn’t a large amount in the bigger picture.
Denny Miler and Jeff Kitson spoke on behalf of the business community and both shared how they see people trying to go to the branch all the time but its closed.
“Before taking it away I hope you look at all the options,” Kitson said.
Hoage said a decision would be made within 30 days.
“I’m not surprised by your civility and your courteousness and that you all have the same viewpoint,” he said.
Hoage will review all the comments received and when a decision is made a press release would be sent out but he said he’d also contact the mayor’s office directly.
After the meeting Jenkins said, “I’m very pleased with the turnout and that residents are expressing their support for the local BMV. We can’t change the outcome but I think it’s good they were here in person. The license branch affects our quality of life and I hope we can do what we can to convince them to stay.”