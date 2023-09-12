NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s downtown, as well as parts of the east and west sides of the city, will be transformed into festival grounds for four days as the 47th Nappanee Apple Festival gets underway Thursday at 5 p.m.
Apple Festival Core Committee Director Donna Persing shared the news she just received from NorthWood High School Basketball Coach Aaron Wolfe that the bus used by the Milan High School 1954 state champs and also used in the movie “Hoosiers” about their journey, will be in the Apple Festival parade accompanied by the 2023 NWHS state championship basketball team. The bus will then be on display after the parade at Lake City Bank.
“This is pretty big,” Persing said.
Persing said the pancake breakfast is returning to the festival and will be held Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Nappanee Boys & Girls Club, 900 E. Centennial St., where an open house for the club’s 25th anniversary will be celebrated.
The Donut Dash 5k Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Nappanee Elementary School, and the course will go through the park and end back at the school.
The flyover by Hooligans Flight Team will be at the start of the parade Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Then the airplanes will be on display at the Wings and Wheels Show at the Nappanee Airport from noon to 4 pm. The airport is three miles east of town on U.S. 6. New cars and airplanes will be on display during the show.
New this year is the American Legion Beer Garden on American Legion property from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Those consuming beer will need to stay within the confines of the beer garden.
Persing said the garden tractor pull has been moved to the Callander Sportsplex on C.R. 7 on Saturday with registration at 1 p.m. and event starting at 2 p.m.
There’ll be plenty of contests to participate in, including the ever-popular apple pie eating contest, crosscut saw competition, senior bingo, adult pedal pull, apple peeling contest, cornhole tournament and on Sunday, the Great Apple Grill Off.
Persing said the cash prize of $700 will be divided between four categories — beef, chicken, pork and other.
“Eighty percent of the grilling has to be done on site and some kind of apple flavor needs to be used,” she said.
GRAND MARSHALS
This year’s grand marshals are Ron and Glenna Telschow. The couple moved to the Wa-Nee area in 1965 and bought the Nappanee Bakery on Market Street. They ran it together for several years. Prior to that, Ron was once head baker at Michigan University. The couple eventually expanded the bakery into a coffee shop and then a restaurant. They sold the bakery and moved to a farm in Michigan for several years but then moved back to the Nappanee area in 1984. They ran Everett’s bakery in Nappanee until they were able to acquire their original bakery building, including the original oven for the 7-foot apple pie.
Ron was the original creator of the iconic 7-foot apple pie. The story is Ron went to the Apple Festival committee and asked what he could do to help. They asked if he could make a big apple pie. He asked a local Amish man to make the 7-foot stainless steel pie pan, which is still used to bake the pie today in the original oven. Aside from creating the festival signature item, the couple were involved in the community in numerous ways over the years.
THREE ENTERTAINMENT STAGES
Frequent visitors to the festival will be glad to reunite with some of their favorite entertainment acts at the festival, but there are a couple of new acts too, according to Entertainment Chair Lee Holdeman. One is Dan Heath & the Icons from Fort Wayne who play ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s music.
“Some rock, some country,” according to Holdeman.
They’ll be playing on The Goshen News North Clark Street Stage from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday. The other new band is Backwoods Bluegrass from Angola — a four-piece band who’ll appear on the North Clark Street Stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The other acts are all returning favorites who “continue to pack the house,” Holdeman said.
For example, Mike Hemmelgarn, comedy juggler and ventriloquist, “He still packs the place,” Holdeman said.
Other acts that fill the seats are Touch of Texas — classic country — who’ll be on the Kountry Cabinets and Home Furnishings main stage at The Depot on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The Bulldogs oldies band are back Saturday on the main stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m. They weren’t at the festival last year because two of the bandmates’ kids married each other that weekend.
Memphis Underground returns Friday evening to the main stage playing a mix of rock, R&B and soul, and Exit 41 will be playing Friday afternoon.
The Gray House Band was a regular at the Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival in the past, according to Holdeman and they’ll be appearing Sunday at 1:30 on the North Clark Street stage. Holdeman said they’re an eclectic band playing music from the ‘60s-’80s.
“They’re very entertaining, you never know what you’re going to get,” Holdeman said.
Carlie’s Angels, who were first-timers last year will be back Sunday from 1-3:15 p.m. playing current music from the ‘90s to today, according to Holdeman.
The “Wow factor” headliner this year is XPogo Stunt team, which will be performing several shows Friday evening through Sunday afternoon at the library parking lot. They have 15 Guinness World Records and perform internationally as well as nationally.
And of course, Silly Safari and Grandpa Cratchett — both beloved acts for people of all ages — are both returning to the library parking lot stage. Grandpa’s first show will be Thursday, and Silly Safari’s first show will be Friday. Both perform several times during the festival.
There will also be more than 140 vendors and exhibitor booths and more than 20 food booths, carnival rides and games. The Napple store tent will be full of apple goodies and souvenirs, including pieces of the famous 7-foot apple pie.
The 7-foot apple pie goes into the oven on Friday and comes out on Saturday and is on display at the Don Carlos Bar and Grill, where the pie is baked.
On the west side of town is the Power from the Past fairgrounds where an antique tractor and engine show, steam engine show and nightly spark show will be held Thursday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There is an admission cost for this show.
“The weather looks like it’s going to be good the whole weekend,” Persing said. “So come out and enjoy great entertainment, good food, lots of exhibitors and have a great time!”
(For a full schedule of events visit the website at www.nappaneeapplefestival.org and go to the menu for a brochure or keep up to date with activities on their Facebook page.)