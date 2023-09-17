NAPPANEE — Saturday was a jam-packed day at the Nappanee Apple Festival and people had their chairs lined up along the parade route as early as 9 a.m. for the 10:30 start of the parade.
As usual, a flyover by The Flying Hooligans preceded the parade, but this year there were six planes instead of the usual four.
The Marshal County Horse Association carried the flag and stopped in front of the judge’s station, while Northwood High School senior Sennica Trant sang the National Anthem. When the Red Regiment Marching Band came down the parade route playing the high school song the crowd clapped along. The Red Regiment came in second in the state last year.
Grand Marshals Ron and Glenna Telschow were also one of the first entrants in the parade and then joined their extended family in VIP seating.
There was plenty of royalty in the parade including the newly crowned Miss Apple Blossom Amber Bost and her court, the Maple Syrup festival queen and sweetheart, the Elkhart County Fair Senior Queen, The Elkhart County Fair Queen and others.
A few other entrants included the Angel Wings Red Hat Society, OSMC celebrating 50 years, several local politicians and of course, Adam Apple and the ever-popular Grandpa Cratchet.
One of the highlights was the 2023 State Championship Northwood High School basketball team riding in the original 1939 Chevy school bus of the Milan High School Hickory Huskers used in the 1987 movie “Hoosiers.”
Vendors, Rides & Entertainment
There was plenty of vendors to shop from or to get your face painted or caricatured — Dave’s Coffee Cakes was a popular stop. Food Row had plenty of choices for those wanting a tasty treat or a hearty meal.
The rides were hopping by noon and so was the entertainment on three stages and all entertainment was free. Exit 41 was on the main stage, Carlie’s Angels was on the Goshen News stage on North Clark Street and Silly Safaris animal act was entertaining a large crowd in the library parking lot.
The headlining XPogo Stunt team, who appeared on America’s Got Talent had several performances throughout the festival schedule.
The festival was set to continue through Sunday at 5 p.m.