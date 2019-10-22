Nappanee Council Members unanimously voted to adopt a $9.7 million budget for 2020, a 14.3% increase over this year’s budget of $8.5 million.
Most funds increased by two percent because of salary increases and anticipated 8% increase in insurance costs.
Other increases include a 34.6% increase in the Central School/Main Street building to $37,350 over $27,750 for building renovations and custodial care. The Nappanee Center (chamber and museum) has a 17.2% increase in order to better maintain the building.
Parks and Recreation increased 14.4% to $1,227,557, partially because of adding a second part-time employee. A seasonal person is expected to become permanent part-time.
The Senior Center has a 12.9% increase to cover extra hours for the co-directors.
The EMS budget has a 3.8% increase due to adding a part-time paramedic.
Decreases in the budget include a 26.3% decrease in the common council budget because there’s no election this year. City Hall decreased 6.3% because of custodial services.
The tax rate for 2020 is $1.8935 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Public Hearings on Ordinances
Public hearings were held on two ordinances before the third and final readings. Typically Nappanee holds public hearings before second reading of an ordinance but Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown was on vacation at the last meeting and Mayor Phil Jenkins wasn’t sure whether they had proof of publication for the public hearings.
Brown told the council they didn’t have to publish notice in the paper anymore and she hadn’t informed her deputy clerk of that but a public hearing can be held prior to second or third reading.
No one from the public had any comment on the 2020 elected official’s salary ordinance or the appointed official and employee’s 2020 salary ordinance.
A public hearing was also held before the second reading of an ordinance amending the 2019 employee salary ordinance which makes corrections on uniform allowances. There was no comment from the public on this ordinance either.
Council members went on to approve the 2020 elected official’s salary ordinance, which included a 2% across-the-board increase. Council member Jacob Dermott voted against the ordinance. He expressed at the first reading he didn’t think the new incoming clerk-treasurer should be receiving that salary since he had no experience. He was told at that time by Council Member Todd Nunemaker, a member of the salary committee, that it was no different than an incoming council member with no experience but Dermott has persisted in voting against the ordinance. It passed 4-1.
The appointed official and employee’s salary ordinance for 2020 passed unanimously. That also included a 2% across the board increase.
Transfer of Funds
The council approved a transfer of funds resolution. Brown told the council the transfers are within departments and they’d probably see one or two more before the end of the year. Nunemaker questioned the largest transfer of $33,000 for recycling and brush. Brown explained the city hadn’t been receiving bills for that in the past so it wasn’t budgeted but they are now receiving invoices.
Council member Brandie Yoder asked if the numbers were factored into the 2020 budget “just to make sure we’re allocating funds correctly going forward?”
Brown replied they were. Jenkins explained to the newest council member they do their best to get everything in the right line item but some things don’t come until later so they end up guesstimating.
“One thing may be over budgeted and another under budgeted,” Jenkin said.
He said the clerk-treasurer has the discretion to move funds within the personal services funds but she can’t in other funds without council approval. Brown added that as long as the city doesn’t spend over the total budget it is okay to move funds, even from one department to another if necessary.
Other business
In other business:
• Approved a resolution authorizing investing Certificates of Deposit.
• Heard the street repaving should be completed at the end of the week.
• Heard replacing bricks on the bike path should be completed at month’s end.
• Heard Park Department will be shutting down restrooms and fountains for the winter by Nov. 1
• Were Reminded that Trick or Treat hours are 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 and the Harvest Party at the pavilion will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. There’ll be fun booths and the costume contest judging starts at 7:15 with categories including family, kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. There will also be a spooky shuttle available with stops at the Boys & Girls Club, library and the pavilion. For more information or to register visit the website at www.nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
