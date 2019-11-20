NAPPANEE — Funeral services will be held Saturday in Milford for two boys who died Tuesday in a farm incident in Kosciusko County near Nappanee.
Jaylin Hochstetler, 5, and his 3-year-old brother Kenton Hochstetler were killed when they were struck by a tractor-trailer in a field east of 5370 W. 1350 North, south of Nappanee, around 1:45 p.m.
The Kosciusko County coroner ruled Wednesday the deaths were the result of blunt force trauma, Kosciusko County police released.
Preliminary details from the investigation found the children were under a trailer loaded with grain when the driver, Benjamin Sheets of Nappanee, started the vehicle and pulled forward, striking them.
Information from the scene indicated the brothers had been playing outside in a neighboring yard and had moved past a fence to where the truck was located.
The tractor-trailer was hauled from the scene to another location as police opened their investigation, police said.
Details about funeral and visitation services can be read on page A5 of The Goshen News Thursday or online at www.goshennews.com under the “Obituaries” tab.
