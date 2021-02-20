Local NAACP leaders turned their focus toward work to control the spread of COVID-19 during this year’s Martin Luther King/Black History Month celebration.
The organization’s Elkhart chapter hosted a virtual Zoom meeting Saturday instead of an in-person event. With about 30 people on the call, the event featured presentations on COVID vaccinations and awards honoring local health care workers and first responders.
“The NAACP decided to recognize COVID-19 front-line workers for their courageous commitment to serve during the coronavirus pandemic,” Ron Davis, chapter president, announced while kicking off the awards presentation. “We thought that they was underappreciated, and so we decided to let them know that we care about them and the job that they are doing to protect us in the community.”
Several short videos were then played, showing Davis handing out plaques and thank-you’s to the heads and chiefs of local agencies. Awards went to the Elkhart County Health Department, Goshen Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, the Goshen police and fire departments and the Elkhart police and fire departments. The NAACP plans to present a plaque to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
During the event, county Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait encouraged participants to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they’re eligible.
Vaccines are currently available to residents aged 65 and older in Indiana. But Wait explained local senior citizens account for about 15% of the county’s population, a small portion while the Health Department aims for a target of eventually having approximately 70% of the county vaccinated against the coronavirus to achieve immunity.
Wait cycled through statistics showing of the COVID cases in the region, about three-quarters were infections among residents aged 59 or younger. And while the remaining quarter involved senior citizens, they accounted for 93% of the deaths, she said.
“This is why it is so important that we spread the word about getting vaccinated. This is how we stop this virus,” Wait said.
She then delved further into population data, saying Black residents account for about 6% and Hispanic residents 16% of the county with most in that approximately 25–45 age range.
As vaccines start opening up to younger adults, Wait said the health department plans to ramp up efforts to promote and provide the vaccinations.
“When there are more vaccines available and more places being able to give those vaccines, the Health Department will try and target those individuals. We’ll try and go to their workplace and encourage them to get their vaccines. Then they won’t have to miss work,” Wait said.
Following Dr. Wait, Kim Henke spoke during the event. A nurse working at Elkhart General Hospital, she discussed the vaccines themselves, saying the shots produced by Moderna and Pfizer have had relatively low negative side-effects and have been effective in preventing serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Henke also addressed points of controversy. She said “fast-tracking” of the vaccines involved speeding up paperwork while following through on patient enrollment and data collection has been thorough. The vaccines don’t transmit a live or attenuated version of the coronavirus, she also pointed out, but rely on mRNA to help bodies build defenses.
“It’s essentially like sending an email to your cells, instructing them on how to ramp up your immune system,” Henke said of the mRNA vaccines.
She told the audience they can thank health care workers and emergency responders for their work over the past year by getting vaccinated when they’re eligible.
“We really want to prevent people from getting sick and dying. That’s why we’re vaccinating,” Henke said. “This is a plea, it’s a plea to everyone, please get vaccinated as soon as you’re able and you meet criteria.”
She also urged residents to continue continue social distancing, wearing masks and limiting involvements in gathering even after they get vaccinated as further safeguards from spreading the virus.
Following the presentations and awards, the local NAACP chapter also awarded two $500 scholarships to local students.
One scholarship went to Alexis Curry, an Elkhart Memorial High School graduate who’s now majoring in nursing at Indiana University South Bend. The other went to Antreese Shelton, a Penn High School graduate now attending Purdue University Northwest in Merrillville on a basketball scholarship, according to the presentations.
