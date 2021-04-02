BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will present the Obie award-winning musical [title of show] April 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18 at the Bristol Opera House. The show will also be available on streaming media.
The play’s plot involves Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, who hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is just three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan and Heidi, and Larry on the piano. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a discussion on what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about “what to write about.” They make a pact to keep writing up until the festival’s deadline, and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] – taken from the space on the festival’s application form which literally asks for “[title of show]” – follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes, they write and perform their show at the festival – and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends, and artists.
Brock Butler is directing with Jackiejo Brewers assisting. The cast consists of Sean Leyes, Cristian Marquez, Kristen Kinder, Mimi Bell and Roy Bronkema.
[title of show] is rated R for strong language.
TICKETS
Tickets for live performances are available online at elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix. Streaming tickets are available at elkartcivictheatre.org/stream. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 574-848-4116.
