BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House will present the off-the-wall musical comedy farce Lucky Stiff Nov. 11 to 20 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
The show is directed by Brock Butler, assisted by Courteney Ebert, with musical direction by Heidi Ferris and choreography by Cristian Marquez with Kristen Kinder.
The cast of Lucky Stiff includes Cristian Marquez as Harry Witherspoon, Erin Joines as Annabel Glick, Stephanie Yoder as Rita LaPorta, John Shoup as Vinnie Di Ruzzio, Tony Venable as Luigi Gaudi, Tim Yoder as the body of Tony Hendon, and also Preston Reddell, Collin Szymanski, Libby Eichorn and Leah Tipton.
Based on the novel “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo.
Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn — or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex. Lucky Stiff was written by the Tony Award-winning writing team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and it is their first produced show.
For tickets to Lucky Stiff, visit www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/lucky, or call the box office at 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons. Online sales close two hours before performances begin, and walk-in sales are only available just prior to performance times.