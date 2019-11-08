GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding from 1–4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park.
The dog sledding lessons led by the local Heartland Mushers Association will offer participants and their canine companions a crash-course in dryland mushing using rigs, bikes, and canicross.
The first portion of the program will cover the basics of mushing, including gear use and local resources, park officials stated in a news release. Following the introductory lessons, the class will have the opportunity to try their hand at mushing through a number of training exercises and activities with their dogs.
Experienced dogs and mushers will be available throughout the program to help assist participants.
The class will take place at the Benton Dam site in River Preserve County Park, located south of Goshen at 68550 C.R. 31. Participants are welcome to bring a dog weighing a minimum of 8 pounds to the guided lessons. The program limit is two dogs per person and participants are required to keep their pet on a six-foot or less leash while on the preserve.
Cost is $10 per person with all gear and supplies provided. All ages are welcome to attend. Children younger than age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, and registration is required by Nov. 15 in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the preserve can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
