SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are offering free admission to their museums Jan. 16, in honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exhibits on view at The History Museum include Unveiled: Wedding Traditions, featuring engaging vignettes of photographs, gowns, jewelry, and more from the museum’s Historic Clothing Collection as well as items on loan from the community’s diverse populations. The Fabric of a Global University explores the University of Notre Dame’s international education, research, and engagement worldwide.
At the Studebaker National Museum, explore what happened to the many Studebaker sales outlets, dealerships, and facilities after Studebaker closed in the exhibit Built to Last: Studebaker Buildings Past & Present. Also on view is The Top of the Line: Studebaker’s President, chronicling Studebaker’s top line automobile including the only Studebaker models designated as Full Classics by the Classic Car Club of America.
First floor tours of the Oliver Mansion will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tours of the mansion are limited.
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or 574-235-9714 or visit historymuseumSB.org or studebakermuseum.org.