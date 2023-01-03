Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.