GOSHEN — The Goshen Historical Society announced on Thursday the opening of the public portion of a fundraising campaign dedicated to expanding the use of the Goshen Historical Museum building, located at 124 S. Main St., Goshen.
The campaign, which has been ongoing since February, will fund the addition of an elevator to the property in order to reach the second floor, which will be restored. The expected cost is $350,000 for the elevator and $150,000 for the restoration project, totaling $500,000.
As of press time, they’ve raised 35 percent of the way to the goal of pledges over the three-year period of the campaign.
“We’re optimistic that the generous people of Goshen will see the benefit of this project to the downtown as a tourist attraction and telling the story of Goshen to a new generation of people and new people that come into town or move in here,” Ron Hoke, President of the Board of the Goshen Historical Society.
Constructed in 1888, the building’s upper floor was used as apartments from the very beginning, with rooms occasionally serving as at-home businesses for some of the tenants. There was a time when a dress shop was in the back apartment. At another point, a deaf family reportedly lived in the apartment and had devised a system wherein when the doorbell would ring, the lights would flash.
Since 1962, however, the two upstairs apartments have remained unused.
“They’re actually time capsules if you look at them,” Hoke said. “The fixtures are as they were when the people walked out of the building in 1952.”
Hoke explained said Ruby Pauline “Polly” Adams, the last local member of the family, owned the Adams Store at the time.
“She had no interest in having the duties of a landlord so she basically locked the doors upstairs and it sat there,” Hoke explained.
In 1977, the Johnston Men's Store next door burned down. The apartments upstairs experienced smoke and water damage, but an insurance agent never assessed the damages, and the space remained largely ignored.
“There’s still soot on the floors here and there, and you can tell where the sook came from the fire, and there’s some water damage from the ceiling, and that all has to be fixed,” Hoke said.
When the historical society purchased the building in 1998, Hoke said they were aware of the upstairs apartments totaling, but for years, what to do with the space remained a controversial topic.
“We’re having more and more visitors, we’re expanding our hours now so we’re open Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 4 instead of just two or three days a week, and people are bringing donations in," Hoke said. "We need space to store them, we need space to display them.”
In order to make that happen, they’ll need to create accessibility to the space. They need an elevator
“I don’t know about ‘required for a business,’ but we certainly need it because we can’t climb 23 sets of stairs every day, up and down, and that’s the only access to upstairs,” Hoke said.
The addition of the upstairs apartments to the museum’s usable space will add 1,700 square feet.
The front apartment will function as a walkthrough museum, showing visitors what an apartment may have looked like in 1940, and much of the back apartment, which will actually be the entrance from the elevator, will be a research and archive area for the museum.
“The elevator is the key,” Hoke said. “We have to be able to move people up and down, without going up the 23 steps that lead to Main Street. That’s the only access we have to the upstairs right now… it’s not easy for us to move things up and down stairs.”
DJ Construction has been hired as consultants to map out the project's initial specifications. The elevator construction will be bid out, and specialty contractors for HVAC, plumbing, flooring, windows and paint will, too.
“It’ll be job-by-job,” Hoke explained.
They’ll be restoring fixtures, painting, refinishing the floors, and more.
“We’ve actually gotten input from people that lived up there in the 1940s and they talk about the Oak floors being shiny and clean, and they don’t look like that now, but they can be restored to that. The skylights can be fixed up…We have boilers up there from the 1940s that they used for furnaces, coal bins, ice boxes that were built-in, and early gas stoves…”
They’re also hoping to incorporate some of the historical business uses of the apartments into the tour.
“There was a dentist or a doctor that lived in the front apartment and they used one of the small bedrooms up there as their examination room,” Hoke explained. “We’ll be restoring that so it reflects what an examination room would have looked like.”
An all-volunteer organization, the Goshen Historical Society was founded in 1981 and the building was purchased in 1998 at 110 years old. Unlike a lot of buildings its age downtown, due to the nature of the museum, refinishing the upstairs as loft apartments was never really an option for the museum.
“We don’t want to mess around with this — we have things in this museum that are irreplaceable,” Hoke said. “Most of the stuff in here, there isn’t another set of copies just like it.”
Still, the space is needed and the development of second floors downtown is a high priority for the city, Hoke said.
“Most of the buildings that are finishing their second floors are making modern apartments out of them,” he said. “Our goal is to restore this set of apartments to what they looked like in the 1940s so it’s more historic preservation for people to look at. We hope it will be more of a tourist draw.”
The Goshen Historical Society hopes to have to project finished in 2025.
To donate to the project, take a tour of the second floor, or get more information, contact the Goshen Historical Society at museum@goshenhistorical.org or call 574-975-0033. Donations may also be sent to the museum’s endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.