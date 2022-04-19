WAKARUSA — Visitors to the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival can revisit times past at the Wakarusa Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave.
There will be plenty to see and do at the museum grounds during the festival. The 7th Indiana Light Artillery Civil War Re-enactors will be encamped on the grounds, depicting what life was like during that time period.
There will be craft artisans on hand selling their wares including jewelry makers, pottery, woodworking, primitive toys and blacksmithing.
Music by Crystal River Band will entertain visitors as they stroll through the grounds. People can stop at the Sugar Camp building where John Loucks will be demonstrating how syrup is made. Some of the other buildings on the grounds will be open during the festival, too.
According to the organization’s social media page, The Wakarusa Historical Society was formed by locals Larry Smith, Floyd Drake, Robert Ehret, Helen Klein and Jack Hess with the goal to obtain and restore the old 1892 Wakarusa Train Depot.
In September 1976, Norfolk and Western Railroad donated the depot to the society. Over the years the historical society museum has expanded to include several buildings, including a one-room schoolhouse, doctor/vet office, Dean’s tool shed, blacksmith shop, railroad car, railroad caboose, Grandma’s Haus, fire station, the Bird’s Eye View Museum of miniature buildings depicting the town of Wakarusa and the maple sugar camp.
Those who get hungry while taking their walk back in time can purchase some homemade ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers and brats.
The Elkhart County Garden Tractor Puller’s Association will be conducting a garden tractor pull competition on the museum grounds as well.
Hours for the museum will be Friday from noon-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.