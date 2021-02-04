GOSHEN — Two local murder trials have been moved back from next month to later in the summer.
Attorneys for Aidan Burkins and Jordon Norton, who are charged in separate cases, sought to postpone the start of each trial during hearings Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Scott Duerring, the attorney for Burkins, made his request, telling the court he’s had trouble reviewing the large amount of evidence and information in the case with Burkins, who’s in custody at the Elkhart County Jail.
Duerring explained he tried to meet with Burkins once in January, but the jail was only allowing virtual visits with inmates as a COVID-19 precaution. Duerring said that meeting was cut short due to technical difficulties with the equipment, which complicated communication. A short time later, Duerring said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine, preventing them from meeting.
Burkins, 21, of Nappanee, is charged with murder along with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder, as well as counts of criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.
He’s accused of shooting and killing Thomas Camion, 45, of Lapaz, at the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Nappanee in June 2020. Burkins is also accused of shooting and injuring another man, Gregory Clark, in the process. And during the shooting, investigators said a bullet penetrated a neighbor’s home and nearly injured a man inside.
As work on the case proceeds, Judge Michael Christofeno approved Duerring’s request and rescheduled Burkins’ trial, moving it from March 1 to now begin Aug. 2.
In a separate case, Christofeno also approved attorney David Francisco’s request to reschedule Norton’s trial.
The 29-year-old Norton, of Goshen, is charged with murder, as well as felony counts of battery and criminal recklessness. He’s accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during a confrontation at Hardy’s Bar in downtown Elkhart in August 2020. A bullet from the shooting also struck a woman’s foot, according to investigators.
Norton’s trial was also rescheduled from March 1 to begin Aug. 2 as part of the court’s scheduling procedure.
