GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman’s murder trial has been pushed back to next summer amid a statewide halt on all trials for about the next three months.
Knesha Carruthers, 35, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing in her case Thursday. She’s charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart in July 2019.
Carruthers’ trial, after being rescheduled a few times this year, was set to begin Feb. 15. The case was moved again Thursday to a new date of June 21. Judge Michael Christofeno pointed to a new Indiana Supreme Court order as the need for the delay.
The order, which was filed Monday, suspended jury trials until March 1 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote in the order there is a high threat of exposure to the coronavirus during in-person proceedings, and any exposures, “contribute to prolonging the emergency.”
“We must take drastic measures we hoped would not be necessary,” the order states.
Since Carruthers’ trial was set to be in the middle of the suspension time-frame, Christofeno called on the attorneys involved to agree to reset it, with June 21 as the best available date.
Meanwhile, Christopher Crawford, one of Carruthers’ attorneys, said he believed a report by an expert witness should be filed with the court by Jan. 8. Her counsel team has been working to secure expert testimony as part of a battered women’s syndrome defense.
Crawford said the report, which was expected to be received this month, was delayed due to issues that included the COVID-19 pandemic.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Dominique Edwards, of Elkhart, made his initial appearance while facing a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.
Edwards, 26, is accused of shooting and injuring a man at the man’s home along Stevens Avenue in Elkhart the night of Nov. 20. Another man tackled Stevens after he opened fire, and then chased him out of the house, according to details by police in the probable cause affidavit.
Edwards was arrested Sunday as an officer checked out apparently suspicious behavior by him in the 1600 block of Morehouse Avenue.
During his hearing, Edwards never spoke, including to identify himself or to respond to whether he intended to hire a private attorney or would need a public defender for his case.
Christofeno moved forward with the hearing by entering a not-guilty plea on Edwards’ behalf and then scheduled his trial to begin June 21. The attorney question seemed to go unanswered.
• Steven Carter, 49, of Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 2 felony charge of dealing a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Carter was arrested Dec. 9 as Goshen police sought another person who was wanted on warrants at a house in the 700 block of South Ninth Street, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Carter’s behalf, but pumped the brakes there for the rest of the hearing. The judge noted the gun charge stemmed from Carter’s conviction on a felony rape charge in 1995. At the time, Christofeno said he was involved in the case as a deputy prosecuting attorney.
Due to that connection, Christofeno disqualified himself from the case and said he is transferring it to Elkhart County Court Superior Court 3.
