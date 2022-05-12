NAPPANEE — Two men accused of murder and their attorneys attended Elkhart County Circuit Court with Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno.
Jordan Norton, Goshen, is charged with murder as well as felony counts of battery and criminal recklessness. He’s accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during a confrontation at Hardy’s Bar in downtown Elkhart in August 2020. A bullet from the shooting also struck a woman’s foot, according to investigators.
While his jury trial is still set for 8:30 a.m. June 16, Christofeno expressed frustrations as Norton’s attorney, Andy J. Baldwin, of the Indianapolis-based Criminal Defense Team, for the first time since the case began, requested to hire expert witnesses to help plead the Goshen native’s case.
During the conversation, Baldwin acknowledged that his firm was already charging less than the norm for Norton’s case, but that Norton cannot afford to pay to hire the witnesses. Instead, Baldwin requested the court help fund them through use of Elkhart County Public Defender Funds.
Baldwin said he wished he would have thought of it sooner but refused to offer a public explanation as to why he needed the expert witnesses, asking for an ex parte with the judge instead.
An ex parte is meeting with a judge without opposing counsel present.
Kathleen L. Claeys, who is deputy prosecuting attorney in the case, did not support the request.
“Mr. Norton is not automatically entitled to these funds," she said. "He is not automatically entitled to an ex-parte hearing. The State kind of feels like this is trial by surprise.”
Nonetheless, Christofeno granted the ex-parte hearing. The ex parte will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, and Norton’s court case remains set for June 16.
Aidan Burkins, of Nappanee, was also charged with murder along with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder, as well as counts of criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana. He’s accused of shooting and killing Thomas Camion, 45, of Lapaz, at Meadows Mobile Home Park in Nappanee in June 2020.
Burkins is also accused of shooting and injuring another man, Gregory Clark, in the process. And during the shooting, investigators said a bullet penetrated a neighbor’s home and nearly injured a man inside.
Burkins and attorney Scott H. Duerring confirmed a trial status conference for May 26, and a jury trial for 8:30 a.m. June 27.