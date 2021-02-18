GOSHEN — By a 2–to–1 split, doctors have determined an Elkhart man is mentally fit to stand trial on accusations he murdered his uncle in Bristol.
Charles Bussard, 31, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for a hearing to discuss results of mental health evaluations he underwent.
Two psychiatrists were divided in their assessments of Bussard’s competency for standing trial last year, so a third doctor was appointed to break the tie. The new evaluation was filed in January, finding Bussard to be mentally competent for the case.
Bussard is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, Byron Bussard, 45, in the house the two shared with Charles Bussard’s father along C.R. 23 in Bristol in January 2015.
But, Byron Bussard’s body wasn’t found after the shooting. Family had reported him missing, and though police investigated his disappearance as a suspected homicide, he couldn’t be located and a strong case couldn’t be built.
Charles Bussard came forward five years later and contacted police in January 2020 to allegedly admit he killed his uncle. He also allegedly provided information about how he disposed of the body and cleaned the scene.
During Thursday’s hearing, Bussard’s attorney and the prosecution team agreed with the psychiatric findings that Bussard is mentally competent to stand trial, and that no further hearings on this issue would be necessary.
Bussard’s trial remains scheduled to begin June 7.
INITIAL HEARING
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court.
Among them, Patrick Taylor, 36, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing in a drug case.
Taylor is charged with a Level-6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
He was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop on Johnston Street near North Main Street on Feb. 11. Police said Taylor was found with meth and a pipe on him during the stop, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not guilty plea on Taylor’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case. The attorney is the same one representing him in four other cases. Christofeno set the trial in this case for April 5 to align with the start of his trial in the other cases.
The judge also approved the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office’s request to temporarily revoke Taylor’s $25,000 bond while he’s held in jail. He based the decision on Taylor’s criminal history as he faces the other cases as well as a history of failing to appear at court hearings. Christofeno said the bond revocation will be temporary so he can order a new report on the issue from the probation department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.