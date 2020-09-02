GOSHEN — A man charged with murder is jailed in a case that remains sealed by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Aidan Burkins, 20, was booked into the jail Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana, jail information from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office shows. Burkins was listed with an address in Plymouth.
However, the case remained sealed through Wednesday, according to court information. With the seal in place, the prosecutor’s office could not comment on details about the case, including who Burkins allegedly killed, when and where. The cause number associated with the case indicates it was filed sometime in August in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Prosecutor Vicki Becker indicated the case should become unsealed now that Burkins is in police custody. The court needs a motion from Becker’s office first before an order can be issued to open up the case.
