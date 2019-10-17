GOSHEN — Iman Gregory sat in Elkhart County Circuit Court for the first time Thursday since she was charged with murder and arrested in Georgia.

Gregory, 25, appeared for the initial hearing in the case where the charge was read to her and a trial date was set.

The Elkhart woman is accused of shooting and killing Ishmael Porter, 25, Elkhart, during an argument May 26 at a house along the 300 block of Sherman Street in Elkhart. Porter died from his injuries at a hospital in South Bend.

Gregory left the county after the shooting. Investigators tracked her to Atlanta, and she was arrested Sept. 27.

She was extradited back to Indiana and booked into the Elkhart County Jail Sunday, Jail information shows.

At the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Gregory’s behalf and scheduled her trial to begin March 2, 2020.

Gregory indicated she intends to hire a private attorney for the case.

GUILTY PLEA

Several more hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

Among them, Wesley Walters, 56, Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of possession of cocaine.

Walters admitted he had less than five grams of cocaine when he was arrested by Elkhart police in December 2017. He also admitted he also used his brother’s name to identify himself to police at the time.

Terms of the plea agreement call for a three-year sentence suspended to probation. Two other counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a license were dismissed.

Christofeno accepted Walters’ plea and convicted him. He then tentatively scheduled the sentencing for Thursday. Walters sought an expedited sentencing hearing, sooner than a month away, but the date may depend on when the probation department can complete a pre-sentencing report in the case.