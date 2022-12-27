GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be accepting major party candidate declarations for the 2023 Municipal Primary Election beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. The deadline to file a Declaration of Candidacy is noon Friday, Feb. 3. Note that the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Filing for local offices will take place in the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, in the courthouse in Goshen. Per Indiana Code, Declarations of Candidacy (CAN-42) must be filed in the office of the County Election Board located in the county seat. (I.C. 3-8-2-6)
For more information, see the 2023 Candidate Guide on the Secretary of State’s website: www.in.gov/sos/elections under the “Candidate Information” link, then “General Information” for the correct forms and where to file.
A candidate’s voter registration record must be current at the time of filing. All candidates for local offices are now required, by state law, to also file a “Statement of Economic Interests” at the same time that a Declaration of Candidacy is filed. This form (CAN-12) can be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, during business hours; forms are also available on the Secretary of State’s Website: www.in.gov/sos/elections under the “Candidate Information” link, then “2023 Candidate Forms.” If a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted without the Statement of Economic Interests form, the declaration will be rejected. NOTE: The CAN-12 requires notarization, or must be signed at the time of filing.
Attached is a list of local offices to be included on the Municipal Primary Election ballot.
The County Election Board Office is located at 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen — use the east entrance. The phone number is 574-535-6469. Hours are: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Voter Registration cam be reached at 574-535-6774 or -6775.
The Circuit Court Clerk can be reached at 574-535-6469.
The Goshen Courthouse is a secure building, and everyone entering will need to pass through security. Plan accordingly.
Local offices that will appear on the 2023 Municipal Primary Election ballot include:
CITY OF ELKHART
Mayor
Judge
City Clerk
1st District Common Council
2nd District Common Council
3rd District Common Council
4th District Common Council
5th District Common Council
6th District Common Council
Common Council At-Large (3 Seats)
CITY OF GOSHEN
Mayor
Judge
City Clerk- Treasurer
1st District Common Council
2nd District Common Council
3rd District Common Council
4th District Common Council
5th District Common Council
Common Council At-Large (2 Seats)
CITY OF NAPPANEE
Mayor
Judge
City Clerk-Treasurer
1st District Common Council
2nd District Common Council
3rd District Common Council
4th District Common Council
Common Council At-Large (1 Seat)
TOWN OF BRISTOL
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Town Council At-Large (3 Seats)
TOWN OF MIDDLEBURY – 1 Year terms
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Town Council At-Large (3 Seats)
TOWN OF MILLERSBURG
Town Clerk-Treasurer
1st Ward Town Council
2nd Ward Town Council
3rd Ward Town Council
TOWN OF WAKARUSA
Town Clerk-Treasurer
1st Ward Town Council
2nd Ward Town Council
3rd Ward Town Council