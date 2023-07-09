The following are all of the candidates who have filed to run in the 2023 Municipal General Election in Elkhart County as of Friday.

City of Elkhart (10 Races)

Mayor

Rod Roberson (D)

Clerk

Debra D. Barrett (R)

Judge of the City Court

Charles H. Grodnik (R)

Common Council At–Large (3 seats)

Lewis Anne Deputy (R)

Megan Deputy Baughman (R)

Patricia Garcia Stiles (R)

Arvis L. Dawson (D)

Tonda Hines (D)

Alex Holtz (D)

1st District Common Council

Nicole Read (R)

Aaron Mishler (D)

2nd District Common Council

Timothy Neese (R)

Chad M. Crabtree (D)

3rd District Common Council

David E. Henke (R)

David Polaski (D)

4th District Common Council

Jerry L. Abell (R)

Dwight Fish (D)

5th District Common Council

Nathan Whidden (R)

H. Brent Curry (D)

6th District Common Council

David Wheeler (R)

LaTonya King (D)

City of Goshen (9 Races)

Mayor

William (Bill) Malone (R)

Gina Leichty (D)

Clerk–Treasurer

Zack Bontrager (R)

Richard R. Aguirre (D)

Judge of the City Court

Richard L. Mehl (R)

Common Council At–Large (2 seats)

Felipe Merino (R)

Brett F. Weddell (R)

Linda M. Gerber (D)

Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D)

1st District Common Council

Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R)

Matt Fisher (D)

2nd District Common Council

Douglas L. Nisley (R)

Rachael Mercado (D)

3rd District Common Council

Matthew P. Schrock (R)

Shannan Martin (D)

4th District Common Council

Erica Emanuel (R)

Megan Eichorn (D)

5th District Common Council

Colin L. Yoder (R)

Phil Lederach (D)

City of Nappanee (8 Races)

Mayor

Phil Jenkins (R)

City Clerk–Treasurer

Jeffrey P. Knight (R)

City Court Judge

Christopher Walter (R)

Common Council At–Large (1 seat)

Kelbi Veenstra (R)

1st District Common Council

Ben Leavitt (R)

2nd District Common Council

Austin Yoder (R)

3rd District Common Council

Amy Rosa (R)

Charlie Burkley (D)

4th District Common Council

Dustin Geyer (R)

Town of Bristol (2 Races)

Clerk–Treasurer

Jamie Kochanowski (R)

Cathy Antonelli (D)

Town Council At–Large (3 seats)

Jeff Beachy (R)

Douglas E. DeSmith (R)

Raymond Dean Rentfrow, Jr. (R)

Maryellen Baker (D)

Diane R. (McClure) Smith (D)

Janice Terry (D)

Town of Middlebury (2 Races)

Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)

Chali Kuiper (R)

Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)

Miranda Cripe (R)

Michael Holloway (R)

Jeremy Yahwak (R)

Town of Millersburg (4 Races)

Town Clerk–Treasurer

Mackenzie Taylor (R)

Town Council – Ward 1

Dean S. Smith (R)

Town Council – Ward 2

Dana E. Rutter (R)

Chris Lanpher (D)

Town Council – Ward 3

Larry A. Randolph (R)

Town of Wakarusa (4 Races)

Town Clerk–Treasurer

Katie Fromer (R)

Town Council – Ward 1

Carl Gilbert (R)

Town Council – Ward 2

Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)

Scott Weldy (D)

Town Council – Ward 3

Phil Klotz (R)

