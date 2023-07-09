The following are all of the candidates who have filed to run in the 2023 Municipal General Election in Elkhart County as of Friday.
City of Elkhart (10 Races)
Mayor
Rod Roberson (D)
Clerk
Debra D. Barrett (R)
Judge of the City Court
Charles H. Grodnik (R)
Common Council At–Large (3 seats)
Lewis Anne Deputy (R)
Megan Deputy Baughman (R)
Patricia Garcia Stiles (R)
Arvis L. Dawson (D)
Tonda Hines (D)
Alex Holtz (D)
1st District Common Council
Nicole Read (R)
Aaron Mishler (D)
2nd District Common Council
Timothy Neese (R)
Chad M. Crabtree (D)
3rd District Common Council
David E. Henke (R)
David Polaski (D)
4th District Common Council
Jerry L. Abell (R)
Dwight Fish (D)
5th District Common Council
Nathan Whidden (R)
H. Brent Curry (D)
6th District Common Council
David Wheeler (R)
LaTonya King (D)
City of Goshen (9 Races)
Mayor
William (Bill) Malone (R)
Gina Leichty (D)
Clerk–Treasurer
Zack Bontrager (R)
Richard R. Aguirre (D)
Judge of the City Court
Richard L. Mehl (R)
Common Council At–Large (2 seats)
Felipe Merino (R)
Brett F. Weddell (R)
Linda M. Gerber (D)
Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D)
1st District Common Council
Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R)
Matt Fisher (D)
2nd District Common Council
Douglas L. Nisley (R)
Rachael Mercado (D)
3rd District Common Council
Matthew P. Schrock (R)
Shannan Martin (D)
4th District Common Council
Erica Emanuel (R)
Megan Eichorn (D)
5th District Common Council
Colin L. Yoder (R)
Phil Lederach (D)
City of Nappanee (8 Races)
Mayor
Phil Jenkins (R)
City Clerk–Treasurer
Jeffrey P. Knight (R)
City Court Judge
Christopher Walter (R)
Common Council At–Large (1 seat)
Kelbi Veenstra (R)
1st District Common Council
Ben Leavitt (R)
2nd District Common Council
Austin Yoder (R)
3rd District Common Council
Amy Rosa (R)
Charlie Burkley (D)
4th District Common Council
Dustin Geyer (R)
Town of Bristol (2 Races)
Clerk–Treasurer
Jamie Kochanowski (R)
Cathy Antonelli (D)
Town Council At–Large (3 seats)
Jeff Beachy (R)
Douglas E. DeSmith (R)
Raymond Dean Rentfrow, Jr. (R)
Maryellen Baker (D)
Diane R. (McClure) Smith (D)
Janice Terry (D)
Town of Middlebury (2 Races)
Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)
Chali Kuiper (R)
Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)
Miranda Cripe (R)
Michael Holloway (R)
Jeremy Yahwak (R)
Town of Millersburg (4 Races)
Town Clerk–Treasurer
Mackenzie Taylor (R)
Town Council – Ward 1
Dean S. Smith (R)
Town Council – Ward 2
Dana E. Rutter (R)
Chris Lanpher (D)
Town Council – Ward 3
Larry A. Randolph (R)
Town of Wakarusa (4 Races)
Town Clerk–Treasurer
Katie Fromer (R)
Town Council – Ward 1
Carl Gilbert (R)
Town Council – Ward 2
Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)
Scott Weldy (D)
Town Council – Ward 3
Phil Klotz (R)