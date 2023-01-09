ARRESTS
- Michael Ramos, 20, Goshen, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday on charges of operating while never having been licensed and informing/obstructing traffic, after officers conducted a traffic stop on S. Eighth Street near Reynolds. Ramos was released from the scene pending a future court date.
- Marcos Santiago, 21, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following an attempted traffic stop and a short pursuit on Lincolnway East near E. Plymouth Avenue. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Amanda Lent, 40, Syracuse, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:51 p.m. Saturday at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Javier Martinez, 25, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated/prior at 8:08 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop for multiple infractions at Lincolnway East and Shasta Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Christian Portillo, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while never having obtained a license after being pulled over at 7:56 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Berkey Ave. and Silverwood Lane. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Darienne Maust, 25, Goshen, and Ja Liahs Curry, 22, also of Goshen, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana at 12:40 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Main and Mills Street. Both were cited and released with a pending court date.
- John Shaw, 39, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:35 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Brookmede in St. Joseph County. He was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
- Ashely Nicole Whitford, 18, Goshen, was arrested in a charge of possession of a legend drug at 1:39 a.m. Sunday after being a passenger in a car on which police conducted a traffic stop. She was released with a pending court date.