THEFT/FRAUD
- Goshen police received a call at 8:42 a.m. Thursday from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, for shoplifting.
- A bicycle was reported stolen from a 15-year-old boy at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at 306 N. Main St. Goshen City Police took a report.
- Elba Ratliff, Cromwell, reported to Goshen Police that at 3:38 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen, a theft occurred.
- Darwin A. Padilla Cruz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen Police that at 4:32 p.m. Thursday there were fraudulent charges on his credit card.
- Alexander Nigro, Goshen, reported to Goshen Police at 4:18 p.m. Thursday unauthorized control of his property by a known person at 503 Oatfield Ln., Goshen.
- Shontaira Haynes, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart Police a theft that occurred in the 1300 block of Garden Street between 2 p.m. May 27 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
- Pinnacle RV Transport reported to Elkhart Police a theft that occurred at Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 9.
- Lindsey Noetzel reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10 p.m. Tuesday that her purse and cell phone, totaling $1,340, were stolen at High Dive Park, 500 E. Beardsley Ave.
- Susan Engstrom reported to Elkhart county deputies Thursday that between 4:52 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m. May 6, fraud had been committed to her in the 58000 block of Norway Ln., Elkhart.
- Walmart’s loss prevention team for the 30830 U.S. 20, Elkhart, location reported to county deputies that Christie Dezenzo stole $427.70 worth of merchandise. Dezenzo was cited and released from the scene.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Gang graffiti was reported to Goshen city’s police department at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday on Quality Glass Services, 907 W. Pike St., and Premier Rental Purchase, 905 W. Pike St.
- Kali Pena, of Goshen, reported to Goshen Police at 11:14 a.m. Thursday that someone had attempted to gain entry into her locked home in the 300 block of Stone Dr., Goshen, and damaged the lock.
- Amber Curtis reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday someone attempted to break into her residence in the 22000 block of Briarhill Dr., Goshen.
FOUND VEHICLE
Lamar Martin called Elkhart County deputies at 4:52 p.m. Thursday to report a suspicious person near C.R. 40 and Baltimore St., Goshen. During the investigation, officers found a vehicle that was stolen out of Edwardsburg, Mich.