UPDATE (3:06 P.M.):
EL PASO, Texas Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.
Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn't say how many victims there were.
The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.
Authorities haven't given any information about possible shooting victims.
EL PASO, Texas — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
The department tweeted that there could be multiple active shooters in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and asked the public to stay away. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.
Police haven't said whether anyone had been shot, though there were unconfirmed reports of multiple victims.
Further details weren't immediately available.
El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.
