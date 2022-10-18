GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a number of upcoming partial road closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close a section of South Sixth Street for three days beginning Wednesday for a sewer lateral replacement project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be replacing a sewer lateral at 410 S. Sixth St. The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 10 feet in depth,” Holdren told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close South Sixth Street to through traffic between East Madison Street and East Monroe Street on Wednesday, Oct. 19, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening for traffic on Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.”
Holdren noted that his department will notify Goshen Community Schools and local EMS about the closure, and insure that garbage in the area is moved to the appropriate location for pick-up.
SEVENTH STREET
Next to be approved was a request by Holdren for permission to close a section of South Seventh Street for four days beginning Tuesday for a sewer lateral replacement project at 419 S. Seventh St.
“The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 10 feet in depth,” Holdren said. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close South Seventh Street to through traffic between East Madison Street and East Monroe Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening for traffic on Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.”
As with the previous approval, Holdren noted that his department will notify Goshen Community Schools and local EMS about the closure and insure that all garbage is moved to the appropriate location for pick up.
JACKSON STREET
Also approved Monday was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close a section of Jackson Street for four days beginning Tuesday for work connected to the city’s new parks department maintenance building.
“C & E Excavating will be performing work on Jackson Street to remove asphalt and excavate to make a connection to the existing sanitary and will prep the area for the city to perform a water tap,” Sailor said of the work. “On Friday, the open cut in the road will be prepped and then repaved.
“The work will require a closure between the alley just west of 10th Street and east of Scott’s Signs’ driveway,” he added. “C & E will maintain open access for the businesses and residents on Jackson Street. The closure will occur between Oct. 18 to the end of the work day Oct. 21.”
The request was approved unanimously.
INDIANA AVENUE
Rounding out the closure requests was another request by Sailor for permission to initiate a lane restriction on a section of Indiana Avenue for approximately three days beginning Wednesday for a driveway installation project.
“John Boettcher Excavating will be performing work to install a drive approach east of Indiana Avenue for the new Vequity Medical facility,” Sailor said of the work. “The drive approach will require a lane restriction of the northbound lane on Indiana Avenue between Pike Street and the alley that runs behind Dunkin Donuts.”
Sailor noted that Boettcher Excavating will maintain open access for the businesses and residents on Indiana Avenue and Pike Street during the work.
“The lane restriction will occur between Oct. 19 to Oct. 21,” Sailor explained. “This timeframe is to allow for possible weather delays.”
The request was approved unanimously.
AMERICORPS PLACEMENT
Also Monday, the board approved a request by city attorney Bodie Stegelmann for permission to execute an agreement with the Michiana Area Council of Governments for the placement of two AmeriCorps members with the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience for the 2022-23 program year.
“It is recommended that the board approve an agreement with MACOG for the placement of one full-time and one part-time AmeriCorps member for the 2022-23 program year to work in the Department of Environmental Resilience,” Stegelmann said of the request. “The city will pay MACOG $11,000 per member service year for the AmeriCorps members assigned to the city.”
Also invited to provide some additional clarity regarding the request was Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, city forester and head of the Goshen Environmental Resilience Department.
“So, the full-time person is going to be working with us to fill out some of our active transportation designs. She’s starting in an effort to better understand some of our bike and pedestrian needs — the way that those meet needs, and also helping to define needs — and then she’ll continue to work in some other capacity,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said. “MACOG has been very interested in helping communities, Michiana, to more fully develop their active transportation capacities; that is, non-motorized transportation capacities. So, she is working out of our Climate Action Plan goals to help us further those along.”
As for the part-time AmeriCorps members, Sawatsky-Kingsley said that person will be working primarily on the city’s forestry-related efforts.
“We have a fledgling public orchard at Abshire Park that she’s going to help us to kind of reinvigorate, and make some connections in the community to help further that project, as well as some invasive species efforts in other parts of our woodlands,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said
Asked what training these two individuals have that qualifies them to do this kind of work, Sawatsky-Kingsley noted that they are both recent college graduates and will receive plenty of assistance from both his department and MACOG during the course of their work.
“I mean, it is also sort of an entry-level opportunity for these individuals,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said. “They’re both recent graduates with an undergrad degree. So, they will be receiving quite a bit of coaching both from our department, but also from MACOG, especially with regards to the active transportation, where they do have specialists involved.
“Working to further our biker-friendly credential here in the city is part of the work that this individual will be doing,” he added of the full-time AmeriCorps member. “So, there will be plenty of coaching for her along the way, but she brings the extra hours and the ability to dig into some of the details that we need help with.”
The requested agreement with MACOG was approved unanimously.