GOSHEN — Multiple cows were killed in a large barn fire early Tuesday morning near Wakarusa.
According to Elkhart County dispatchers, Harrison Township firefighters were called to the barn, part of a large farm located on the northwest corner of Ind. 119 and C.R. 9, at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday.
Curvin Martin, chief of the Harrison Township Fire Department, noted that the initial dispatch was actually to investigate a report of a brush fire in the area.
“And the initial dispatch was not even at this address, though it was close to it,” Martin said of the farm. “But the first officer on scene advised dispatch that this was actually a working barn fire.”
Martin said the source of the fire was found to be a piece of farm equipment located inside the main barn.
“It started in the east end of the barn, which shared an open attic, and the wind was out of the east,” Martin said. “So, it just pushed the fire through the whole length of the barn.
“It was one big main barn, and then there was another structure, another barn, behind it,” he added of the site. “We were able to save the barn to the north, and then the main structure where the fire started, I would estimate we were able to save about half of that.”
While no people were injured as a result of the fire, the barn was full of cows at the time and multiple animal fatalities were reported.
“We were able to get some of them out,” Martin said of the cows. “I’m not sure the exact number of how many were lost. We saved more than we lost, but I’m not sure exactly what the number would be. But there were no injuries to people.”
Given the large size of the main barn and the need for extra water, multiple area fire departments were called in to assist the township with extinguishing the blaze. Responding departments included Wakarusa, Concord, Baugo, Foraker, Goshen, Nappanee, New Paris, Bremen and Madison.
“Normally we have two other departments that are automatic mutual aid, but due to the size of the barn, we had the other responding units bringing water,” Martin explained, noting that approximately 150,000 gallons of water were needed to fully extinguish the fire. “We were there for about four hours before we were completely done. So, we finished up at about noon.”
A section of Ind. 119 near the farm had to be closed for a time while firefighters battled the blaze. The road was reopened a few hours later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.