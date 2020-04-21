GOSHEN — Plans to construct a new multi-use pavilion and ice rink along Goshen’s millrace have been placed on hold until at least next year due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a major proponent of the project, announced news of the postponement during a meeting of the Goshen City Council Tuesday evening.
Stutsman’s announcement was made in connection with a request brought before the council by the city, the Goshen Department of Redevelopment and Peterson Weaver LLC seeking the rezoning from Agricultural-1 and Industrial M-1 to Commercial B-2 of properties at 311 W. Madison St., 212 and 324 W. Washington St.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the rezoning is being requested in connection with the planned development of a new city park at 311 W. Madison St., including a multi-use pavilion, ice rink and parking area.
In addition, she noted the rezoning will help to align the existing split zoning of all three properties with the surrounding B-2 zoning.
“Parks are a conditional use permitted on all zoning districts, but a property with multiple zoning districts complicates the review process, as each district has different developmental standards,” Yoder told the council. “The subject property is adjacent to the central business district, and the rezoning to B-2 will standardize the zoning and match the adjacent zoning to the north and east. The M-1 District is the final remainder of an old industrial corridor along the Millrace canal that has been rezoned and redeveloped, for a mix of residential and commercial uses.”
Council members would ultimately go on to vote unanimously in favor of the rezoning request, though not before learning from Stutsman of the decision to postpone the related park project, especially given all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had several pieces of this going through different boards and commissions to get those completed for this project, but this is the last piece we’re going to be moving forward with until we know what’s happening with city budgets and COVID-19,” Stutsman told the council. “I can almost guarantee you there won’t be any construction of this project this year. I don’t think we’ll be able to move that fast after the delay we’ve had.
“I really want to make sure that we understand what the effects of the economy and COVID-19 are on our budget before we move forward with this project,” Stutsman added. “So, this could be possibly started next year, but it might be farther out than that. But this is the last piece we’ll be moving forward with in the near future.”
Even with news of the project’s postponement, Yoder informed the council she still felt a rezoning of the targeted property would be a benefit to the area, and thus recommended the rezoning be approved despite the uncertainty surrounding the park project.
“Apart from the multi-use pavilion and whether it does or does not happen, the rezoning should be approved, and proceed now. And that’s because it addresses split zoning and it rezones the final M-1 area from the former industrial corridor,” Yoder explained.
The council’s members agreed, and the requested rezoning was approved unanimously on both first and second readings.
PARK DESCRIPTION
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the concept of the new multi-use pavilion is to have a facility operated by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department that will function year-round for programming and events.
As currently proposed, a roughly 26,000-square-foot pavilion would be constructed on a 10-acre plot of commission-owned land located on the west side of the millrace just to the southwest of the Madison Street Bridge.
During the winter months, the pavilion would house a full-sized ice rink utilizing an ice-making system. A separate support building would house public restrooms, a small concessions area and building mechanics, including mechanical space for the permanent equipment needed for the creation of ice.
In warmer months, the pavilion could be used for various activities, such as roller skating, basketball, parks department classes, festivals, flea markets, community garage sales, receptions and a host of other activities.
The plan also calls for the construction of a parking lot, a plaza surrounding the pavilion and green space.
Construction of the new pavilion was expected to begin this year and conclude sometime in 2021.
Total cost of the project has been estimated at about $7.9 million.
MILLRACE TOWNHOMES
Also Monday, council members approved a request by Millrace Townhomes LLC and the Goshen Department of Redevelopment for a Planned Unit Development major change and PUD preliminary site plan approval to amend the Millrace Townhomes PUD to permit development of duplexes.
Central to the request is a plan by Mishawaka-based INSITE Development LLC to construct a new 16-unit modern townhomes development along the Goshen millrace later this year. Total private investment for the project has been quoted at about $4.2 million.
The subject property is generally located between River Race Drive and South Second Street, south of Monroe Street and north of Purl Street, and is zoned Commercial B-2 PUD.
“The Millrace Townhomes PUD was established in May 2014 by Ordinance 4784, with PUD final site plan approval and primary approval of a three-lot subdivision granted by the Plan Commission in September 2015,” Yoder told the council. “The Millrace Townhomes PUD was proposed with approximately 24 attached single-family residential units on individual lots. The original developer did not proceed with construction, and the property was transferred back to City of Goshen Department of Redevelopment in July 2018.”
Yoder noted that Millrace Townhomes LLC has since entered into an agreement with the Goshen Redevelopment Commission to purchase and develop the subject property, proposing 16 residential units in eight duplexes on eight lots.
“One purpose of the Millrace Townhomes PUD is to provide residential density within walking distance of downtown, and although the current proposal reduces the total number of units, the duplex use provides more density than detached single unit development,” Yoder said. “The original Millrace Townhomes PUD specified attached single-family residential use, which is residential units on individual lots, so the PUD major change is needed to allow duplexes, as although duplexes are functionally similar to attached single-family units each unit of the duplex is not on an individual lot.
“Because the duplex use is functionally similar and provides density, it is a reasonable change,” she added of the request. “No other aspects of the Millrace Townhomes PUD will change.”
Following Tuesday’s approved request, Yoder noted that PUD final site plan review for the project, including detailed landscape and lighting plans, will be submitted as part of the city’s administrative site plan review process, Technical Review, and may be reviewed by staff on behalf of the Goshen Plan Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.