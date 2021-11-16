The story of the multi-colored Asian lady beetles in North America is quite murky. There are those who insist the government released them in southern states in hopes of containing aphids and mites on fruit and nut trees. First reports of ALB, however, emerged near the shipping ports of New Orleans in 1988, where they are believed to have hitched a ride on ships unloading goods from China or Korea. Their current range now includes most of the lower 48 state and several provinces of Canada.
ALB spends most of the spring and summer up in the trees, doing what we’ve come to expect of lady beetles, eating aphids, mites, mealy bugs and many other smaller insects people generally regard as harmful. During the fall, however, as the leaves begin to drop from the trees, they seek shelter from the coming colder weather. And that is where they fail to make everyone’s top ten favorite bug list.
Asian lady beetles like to over winter in the hollow of trees, or sites that resemble that. They tend to congregate on the sunnier, southwest sides of buildings illuminated by afternoon sun. Homes or buildings shaded from afternoon sun are less likely to attract beetles. House color or type of construction (concrete, brick, wood/vinyl siding) is less of a factor for attraction than surface contrast.
They also are attracted to contrasting light-dark features such as dark shutters on a light background, light shutters on a dark background, windows edged with light-colored trim, gutters and downspouts on contrasting siding, etc. Dwellings near woods or fields are especially prone to infestation, although those in other locations can be infested as well.
Once the beetles are on buildings, they seek out crevices and protected places to spend the winter. They often congregate together in large numbers in attics, wall cavities, and other protected locations.
While ALB does not transmit disease, they are known to bite or pinch people they land on. Having experienced this while raking leaves, I can say it feels similar to a pinprick.
Another not so good thing about ALB, is their peculiar smell. They can secrete an oily substance with an unpleasant odor that is believed to repel birds and other predators. This smell has even affected the wine industry. Even small numbers of beetles inadvertently processed along with grapes can taint the flavor of wine.
The standard method to keep insects from entering homes applies to ALB. Plugging holes with caulking or expanding foams, repairing screens, replacing worn weather stripping can go a long way to exclude them from your home. But, it is important to remember, when there are a billion bugs trying to get in, some will succeed.
While sealing cracks and crevices is a more permanent way to limit beetle entry, the approach is time-consuming and frankly impossible to complete. There can be countless cracks associated with eaves, siding, vents, etc. where insects can enter. On multi-story buildings, sealing becomes even more difficult. There are some effective insecticides that can be used on the exterior of a home. These materials may afford protection for up to 1 month, depending upon the site of application. Homeowners may use a number of products at rates labeled for “household invading” or “occasional pests” including bifenthrin, deltamethrin, cyfluthrin, tralomethrin, and esfenvalerate. The key to control is to apply the chemicals to the outside of the home in October while the beetles begin to congregate but before they enter the home. Once inside the walls, the pesticides do no good.
If ALB manages to come into the living quarters, you can vacuum or sweep them up. Using residual insecticides indoors is not generally a good idea. And, I should also note, if you have them now, you will soon see the numbers drop off. However, in late March, as temperatures warm up, the lady bugs will emerge from their hiding places and find their way into your home. It’s just part of living with them we will all need to get used to.
