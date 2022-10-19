GOSHEN — A fourth-grade teacher at Parkside Elementary School has died.
John Moyer, 52, died in the early morning hours Tuesday following a battle with cancer, according to a post on the Goshen Community School's Facebook page.
“Mr. Moyer was a dedicated educator," Parkside Principal Julea Ciesielski said in a statement. "When his illness required him to step away from the classroom, he continued to inquire about his students – what they were learning, how the soccer team was preparing for the elementary tournament, and the swapping of his beloved ‘Dad Jokes’. The impact he had on the Parkside and Goshen community will be felt for generations to come.”
Moyer began working for GCS in August of 2006. Besides teaching fourth grade at Parkside, he also served the district as a middle school golf coach, elementary golf coordinator and a summer school teacher. Moyer was also a member of the self-proclaimed fourth grade “Dream Team” of teachers, which included himself, Mary Brookins and Heather Steffen.
A graduate of Bethany Christian High School, Moyer later obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in elementary education. He was also an elder, a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School volunteer at Harvest Community Church.
Moyer's family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor be made out to Parkside Elementary School.