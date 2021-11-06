According to the Ute Pass Historical Society, the Utes migrated over Ute Pass (9,165 feet at the peak) from their summer camps in the mountains to the lower plains for the winter. One of the more popular camp sites was what is now the Garden of the Gods. Today this route is U.S. 24, and we’ve traveled it many times when we had a log home in Crested Butte. Our family enjoyed many visits to this property at 10,000 feet.
WOODLAND PARK
Woodland Park is on the Ute Pass at 8,465 feet and has a rich history. It was founded in 1891 when the Colorado Midland Railway came through. The town exploded and several hotels were built. Five sawmills were needed to feed this construction frenzy.
In the 1930s, the area was a hotspot for gambling and illegal liquor. Many joints were raided by federal agents
HISTORIC UTE INN
Opening in 1942, one of the more popular gambling houses was the Ute Inn.
Today’s owner, Elijah Murphy, is a real character. The army brought him to Colorado, and he stayed. A 16-year vet, he purchased this landmark seven years ago and has turned it into a local haunt.
The menu features burgers, including bison and elk burgers and sandwiches. There’s a Tex-Mex twist to many dishes, and the green chili is always on the menu in some fashion. But the locals come for “Murph’s” smoked meats and chicken — especially brisket. Several were trying to get their mouths around the monster brisket sandwich while we were there.
We came for the elk burger, but sadly they were out. So, I went with a grilled chicken salad, and Gayle, my wife, had onion rings. Neither disappointed.
Murph is a real patriot. The first Saturday of each month, he offers breakfast to vets. They can pay if they’re able.
A SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN HOME
Our son, Scott, and wife, Beth, are fantastic people and warriors on another level. Six years ago, they became empty nesters and moved from a subdivision overlooking the Air Force Academy to the mountains. Since then, they have transformed this mountain home into an international gallery with artifacts from at least nine countries, including a rare woven rug from Afghanistan and a drape from Turkey.
Beth created a sun room off the master bedroom and enjoys blooming geraniums year-round. Off their deck are spectacular views of Pike’s Peak, and on occasion, they’ll have deer and bear visits.
BARNABAS INTERNATIONAL
Soon after both graduated from Taylor University, where Scott played three years of varsity football, then Dallas Seminary, these two adventurers with a young son joined a mission group to start churches in Hong Kong. Scott had to learn Cantonese sufficiently to communicate, which he did over the course of the six years they were there.
Upon returning, they joined a community church in the Detroit area, then joined Barnabas International.
Barnabas is a non-profit org with 80 staff members, and Scott and Beth have been working with them for over eighteen years. This globally connected organization’s charter is to enrich, encourage and spiritually enhance a ministry community scattered around the world. Their work has taken them to over 35 countries with some at very high risk.
On the dark side, Barnabas works with an organization in Kolkata, India that focuses on liberating women and children from the massive human trafficking web. Scott says: “The sad reality is that many of these girls are sold into this world by impoverished families!” It’s a global epidemic!
Scott has always been an outdoorsman and a has become a self-trained ornithologist. He logs all bird sightings and can identify by sight or sound nearly every specie.
That outdoor adventurism was almost his undoing. In 2005, he ventured up the Mekong River to a rural village on the Cambodia —Vietnam border and got nipped by a mosquito (unavoidable in the tropics).
The result: Dengue fever. He became increasingly weak on the long flight home, and upon arriving home, he was admitted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. A fever expert was brought-in, and he was diagnosed with hemorrhagic dengue.
He struggled for a week but eventually pulled through. Unfortunately, this virus attacks the immune system, and he has been compromised since. Scott mentions his struggles in his internationally acclaimed book: “The Unwanted Companion” — available on Amazon.
For more on Barnabas International: www.barnabas.org.
A blog for shepherds: www.tendingscatteredwool.com.
To contribute: https://give.barnabas.org/support/scott-beth-shaum
They will be traveling internationally again soon.
