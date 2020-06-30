Fatal crashes

NAPPANEE — A Rochester man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Nappanee Monday evening.

Bryce Hershberger, 26, died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a van driven by Kathryn Miller, Osceola, as Miller made a left turn onto a driveway along C.R. 1100 West near C.R. 1200 North around 6 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.

Hershberger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Miller did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you