A collision just south of New Paris sent one biker to the hospital early Thursday morning.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Luke Byrer, 21, Warsaw, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram south of C.R. 127 near the intersection of C.R. 29. Byrer was preparing to turn south onto C.R. 29 when he traveled left of center and his truck collided with a 1998 Harley Davidson XL883 driven by Jered Slabaugh, 25, Syracuse, that was northbound on C.R. 29, according to the police report.
Byrer was given a citation for driving left of center causing injury, and Slabaugh was transported to Goshen Hospital for leg and arm pain.
VANDALIZATION
David Kollar, South Bend, reported to Goshen city police at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday that his trailers were vandalized in Casper’s parking lot, 603 W. Pike St., Goshen.
VEHICLE FIRE
Gerald Couse, Goshen, reported a vehicle fire to Goshen police. Couse told police that he was picking up a food delivery at Wendy’s, 900 W. Pike St., Goshen at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle burst into flames. Goshen Fire Department was able to put out the fire, the cause of which was undetermined.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING
• Pet Supplies Plus, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported a shoplifting incident at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday.
An employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted the Goshen Police Department at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday to report a man attempting to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. The man left before police arrived.
• Tina Stephens, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that items were stolen from her property in the 51000 block of C.R. 5 around 7:08 p.m. Tuesday.
• Regina Marker, Elkhart, reported that between 7 and 10:45 p.m. Tuesday someone stole her silver Chrysler 300 Passenger Car in the 27000 Sentry Way Drive, Elkhart.
• Mallorie Butler, Osceola, reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2013 Kim Optima was stolen from the 30000 block of Riverbend Circle, Osceola between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE
• Richard Simms, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that his vehicle was stolen in the 600 block of North Riverside Boulevard, by a known person approximately seven weeks ago. The report was made at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
• William Sanchez, Goshen, reported that a vehicle was stolen from Roxbury Park around 5:35 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle is a dark blue 2006 Ford F150 super crew cab 4x4. The vehicle was paid for and entered as stolen.
• Richard Kaiser, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police that between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, someone entered his garage in the 50000 block of North Shore Drive and stole his Cadillac CTS, various tools, and 10 gallons of gasoline. The Cadillac was later recovered in St. Joseph County.
• Lynn Woodiwiss reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:43 and 9:48 p.m. Sunday, a trailer was stolen from United Trailers, 19985 C.R. 8, Bristol.
• Sheila Bolen reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that a Grand Design Reflection trailer owned by Windish RV was stolen from Look Trailers, 11550 Harter Drive, Middlebury, at 12:21 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Delores Bontrager, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that someone used her debit card information to purchase items without her permission between January and Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jeffrey Kauffman, of Goshen, reported to county deputies that at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, he and his neighbors' mailboxes were struck by a vehicle in the 22000 block of C.R. 30 and that the driver left the scene without exchanging information.
AWOL
• Janice Smith, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4:15 p.m. May 6 and is considered absent without leave, according to Elkhart County deputies.
• Markeisha Love, South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4:22 p.m. May 6 and is considered AWOL, according to Elkhart County deputies.
Juan Cruz, Goshen, reported Wednesday that he hasn’t received any mail since April 20. He believes someone is stealing it.