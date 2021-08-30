GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved various road closures, traffic control and designated no parking areas needed for the upcoming Riding to Remember Police, Firefighter and Veteran Charity Ride.
According to Mary Anne Ballard, co-chair of the Riding to Remember event, the 23rd annual charity ride, which is set for Sept. 12, is a 72-mile motorcycle ride through Elkhart County honoring local heroes — those who have gone before, as well as those who currently serve their communities.
“This event is a 72-mile police-escorted ride arriving in Goshen at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, with an estimated 800 to 1,000 motorcycles in attendance,” Ballard said of the event. “The ride will enter Goshen from the south on Ind. 15, turning east on Fifth Street transitioning north on Fifth Street.
“The procession will stop at Lincoln Avenue where riders will park and dismount,” she added of the plan. “This takes about 20 to 30 minutes for that to happen. The participants will walk to the area in front of the Goshen Police Department for a memorial service at approximately 2:10 p.m. that will last approximately 30 minutes.”
Ballard noted that upon conclusion of the memorial service, participants will remount their motorcycles, which is expected to take about 20 minutes, with the anticipation being that the riders will leave Goshen at around 3 p.m. The riders will exit the city traveling west on Lincoln Avenue, and then north on North Third Street.
As such, Ballard requested the following in connection with the city’s portion of the ride:
• Inbound: Ind. 15/South Main Street — Traffic control at all intersections from southern Goshen city limits to Lincoln Avenue, where the bikes will be parking.
• Traffic control and road closures, including No Parking Police Order and Motorcycle Parking Only signage, on Fifth Street north of East Madison Street to Lincoln Avenue, where the motorcycles will arrive at approximately 1:40 p.m., with overflow parking on Fifth Street south of East Madison Street to Purl Street.
• Traffic control and road closures, including No Parking Police Order signage, at the memorial venue in front of the Goshen Police Department, East Jefferson Street between South Main Street and Fifth Street.
• Outbound: Traffic control and road closures at all intersections leaving Goshen west on Lincoln Avenue, turning north on North Third Street, until all riders exit the northern city limits.
“So, we’re asking that you please approve the request as stated above for Sunday, Sept. 12, in order for participants to safely honor all local current and former law enforcement officers, firefighters, and veterans, including those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Ballard said in concluding her request.
While supportive of the overall request, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman questioned whether the Goshen Police Department would have enough staff available to adequately cover all of the intersections outlined in the request.
In response, Chief José Miller said he also had similar concerns, but agreed to work with ride organizers to ensure the ride is able to proceed safely.
“I would be concerned about having a staffer to do all of the intersections, but I’m sure we could work out something as far as some sort of an escort like we do at other processions, at least stopping the traffic until the flow starts to get through,” Miller said. “So, we can work out the details.”
The board’s members agreed, and Ballard’s request was approved contingent upon final sign-off by the Goshen Police Department.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Oversaw the conferring of life-saving awards to Lt. Shane McKerchie, Sgt. Winston Lechlitner and Sgt. Jon Weishaupt of the Goshen Police Department and Matt Stamm of the Goshen Fire Department for their life-saving efforts during a July 28 medical emergency involving a choking and unresponsive 1-year-old boy.
• Opened a $207,959 bid from Eby Ford of Goshen for the purchase of five hybrid SUVs for the city. The bid was then forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by Venturi representative Stacy Dechnik for closure of the alley between 119 and 113 E. Lincoln Ave. from noon to midnight Sept. 25 for an event.
• Approved the extension of a conditional offer of employment to David M. Stump as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the resignation of Lt. Lloyd C. Waddell from the Goshen Police Department effective Sept. 6.
