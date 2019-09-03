ELKHART — On Sunday, motorcyclists will hit the road for the 21st annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran charity ride. This 72-mile police-escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County is for local heroes — those who have gone before, those who currently serve their communities and, organizers hope, to inspire those who will serve.
Motorcyclist can register in person at Hoosier Harley Davidson (cash or check only). All those who registered in advance by the Aug. 31 deadline, will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Riders registering the day of the ride, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will receive a commemorative T shirt while supplies last. The ride departs Hoosier Harley Davidson at 2:30 p.m.
The ride will travel through Wakarusa, Nappanee and Goshen. A short memorial service honoring Elkhart County’s fallen heroes will take place at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the Goshen Police Department. Motorcyclists will depart Goshen at 5 p.m., riding through Middlebury and Bristol before returning to Hoosier Harley Davidson in Elkhart. Residents who wish to show their support are asked to line the route. Organizers said that motorists should expect significant traffic delays of 30 minutes or longer along the route and should avoid the area.
The cost of the ride is $20 per rider and $30 for a rider with a passenger. The event has benefited Elkhart County public safety, veteran’s, elderly and children’s charities for 20 years, organizers said. This year, Riding to Remember will support an initiative to build tiny homes for the less fortunate in Elkhart County.
Several federal, state and local officials are scheduled to speak in Goshen. The event will conclude with food, beverage and live music from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Hoosier Harley Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St.
The city of Elkhart, Hoosier Harley Davidson, North End Cycle, Elkhart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 52 and the Blue Knights Indiana VIII Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are the organizers of "Riding to Remember.”
SIDEBOX:
RIDE ROUTE
Estimated times of arrival to each town or city are listed. Residents should arrive 15 minutes prior to each estimated arrival time.
• Stage and registration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hoosier Harley Davidson
• Staging on C.R. 7, facing south at Bristol Street o Hallie Road
• Motorcyclists are asked to approach the venue south on C.R. 7 from C.R. 6
• The ride will leave Hoosier Harley Davidson at 2:30 p.m. (first leg) and then take a right on Bristol Street (C.R. 10) turning into Nappanee Street (Ind. 19); tight on Mishawaka Road (C.R. 20); left on C.R. 3; C.R. 3 veers off left at C.R. 24 outside of Jimtown; continue south on C.R. 3; take a right on C.R. 28; and then a left on C.R. 3.
• WAKARUSA: Estimated arrival 3 p.m. / 30 minutes
Continue south on C.R. 3 to downtown Wakarusa; take a right on C.R. 42; and left on C.R. 3 (Arnot Street).
• NAPPANEE: Estimated arrival 3:10 p.m. / 10 minutes
Left on U.S. 6 and then left on Ind. 15
• GOSHEN: Estimated arrival 3:40 p.m. / 30 minutes
Ind. 15 (Main Street); right on Fifth Street (library) transitioning north on Fifth Street;
STOP at Lincoln Avenue (dismount – approximately 30 minutes / bike parking both north and south of Madison Street)
Memorial ceremony at 4:10 p.m. at the Goshen Police Department, approximately 30 minutes
End of ceremony mount motorcycle, approximately 20 minutes.
START OF SECOND LEG OF ROUTE BEGINS AT 5 P.M.
Left on Lincoln Avenue; right on North Third Street (Ind. 15); right on C.R. 126; right on C.R. 27; left on C.R. 22-Orpha Drive
• MIDDLEBURY: Estimated arrival 5:15 p.m. / 15 minutes
Left on Ind. 13 (Main Street); left on C.R. 8 (Bristol Avenue); and C.R. 8 into Bristol (C.R. 8 turns into East Elkhart Street)
• BRISTOL: Estimated arrival 5:30 p.m. / 15 minutes
Right on Chaptoula Street and then left on East Vistula Street turning into West Vistula Street (Ind. 120)
• ELKHART: Estimated time of arrival 5:45 p.m. / 15 minutes
Ind. 120 (East Jackson Boulevard) to Johnson Street; right on Johnson Street; left on Beardsley Avenue; right on Edwardsburg Ave (C.R. 5); and right on North Michigan Street (C.R. 7) to Hoosier Harley Davidson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.