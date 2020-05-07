Mother’s Day arrives Sunday, and while restrictions have been eased somewhat when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 response, there will still be a few changes people should keep in mind when it comes to keeping celebrations safe this weekend.
In its efforts to begin returning to some form of normalcy, the state has implemented a 5-stage “Indiana Back on Track” plan, which outlines the state’s phased plan for returning to normal operations heading into the summer months.
The state is currently in Stage 2 of the plan, which involves a slight easing of virus-related restrictions in certain areas. This stage involves the following changes that should be considered by those planning a Mother’s Day celebration this year:
• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
• It is recommended that residents wear face coverings in public settings. Residents also should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
• Social gatherings of 25 people — up from 10 — may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties, Mother’s Day gatherings, and others where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time.
• Essential travel restrictions have been lifted, and local non-essential travel is now permitted.
• Beginning today, religious services may convene inside places of worship. There are specific practices that should be considered for in-person services that are driven by social distancing guidelines and protections for those 65 and older and individuals with known high-risk medical conditions. Examples of services include weddings, funerals and baptisms.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
As part of the state’s recent easing of virus-related restrictions, many local businesses offering Mother’s Day-related items were able to reopen their doors to the public this week.
One such business is Goshen Floral & Gift Shop Inc., located at 1918 ½ Elkhart Road, Goshen.
“We were closed for a couple weeks, and until recently we’ve been doing just online orders and delivery only. But now that the restrictions have been lifted a little bit, people can actually come into the store now,” said store employee Kelsey Martin while taking a quick break away from assisting customers Wednesday afternoon. “And people are definitely making orders. We’re very busy right now. Our most popular items right now are usually mixed flower arrangements, like our spring, bright-colored bouquets.”
According to store owner Sally Stutsman, the shop has been utilizing a number of recommended safety measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, when dealing with customers over the past few weeks, and has no plans to stop those practices any time soon.
“Most of the changes we’ve made were in our delivery area. This is the first week we’ve actually had the display room open out front. So, yeah, we’re just trying to learn as we go as far as keeping the social distancing and so forth,” Stutsman said. “And with deliveries, the guys have been wearing masks, and we’re not doing a drop and dash, but we’ll leave something on the porch, ring the doorbell, they go back to the truck and wait to make sure that someone’s there, or we’ll call when we’re in the driveway and inform them that we have a delivery for them.”
With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, Martin said customers should feel free to either stop by the shop in person to make an order, or order online at the store’s website, https://goshenfloralinc.com/.
“People can definitely just stop by, but preferably it would be nice if they’d give us a day or two notice of what they’d like,” she said. “But definitely they can come in day-of and pick up an arrangement.”
The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.
Also now open and ready to serve customers for Mother’s Day is Balloon Express, located at 125 S. Main St. in downtown Goshen.
“In the early days of all this, people would call in and order, and then I would send their items to them, or we’d make deliveries for them,” said store representative Karen Pletcher. “But yes, our store is now officially open for people to come in and browse. As far as what’s most popular for Mother’s Day, of course our flowers are always a popular thing. But we have lots of cute gifts, candles, just lots of things for people to choose from. For people wanting to order flowers or whatever, we can do same-day most of the time, and we deliver anyplace in Elkhart County.”
The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
