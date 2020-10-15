Most local schools will be reducing extra-curricular attendance, including sports, following Wednesday’s news that Elkhart, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties had been elevated to level orange because of increasing positivity for the novel coronavirus.
School officials said that it will not impact school itself. Each school system plans to continue on course while keeping an eye on numbers. However, extra-curriculars will have limited attendance.
On Wednesday, Goshen Community Schools Interim Superintendent Steve Hope said there has been a slight increase in staff members with a positive test for COVID this week. Overall, though, the numbers have been pretty consistent week to week. There has not yet been a student case of COVID spread at the schools, he said.
What Goshen Schools will do is reduce the number of spectators at sporting events and other school events to 25% of the normal capacity.
“If numbers do not improve, then we may need to have parents of student-athletes and student-musicians only in attendance at events,” Hope stated in an email.
Hope also asked that all students and staff stick to a small social bubble of 10 friends who they see regularly, and to continue taking safety precautions.
Goshen Schools will also be going on fall break Monday.
OTHER SCHOOL CORPORATIONS
Wa-Nee Superintendent Scot Croner said, “To help our county reduce our spread and remain open, we will be limiting our attendance at all school-sponsored events hosted at any WCS facilities to only immediate family members of the participants and coaches.”
Middlebury Superintendent Jane Allen said, “We do not plan to implement any changes with school programs at this time. We are limiting our extra-curricular attendance to 25% of capacity for Friday’s football game.”
Fairfield Schools Superintendent Robert Evans said, “Fairfield is functioning relatively well with teaching and learning within our schools but will reduce spectator capacity at our sporting events.”
Concord Schools Communications Coordinator Julie Beer said that Concord has no changes due to the level increase at this point.
Elkhart Community Schools posted on Facebook that “Based on steps already in place, Elkhart Community Schools will continue on its current hybrid and virtual plan. We will remain proactive in limiting large assemblies, we will continue spacing out students and staff, and we will be diligent in conducting necessary contract tracing.
“This move to orange will only impact the number of spectators at events. Local athletic directors will meet to determine appropriate levels of spectators more on par with the levels that were in place at the beginning of the school year. The district’s hybrid plan has limited the spread of the virus in schools, and because of the limited number of people in school buildings, there have been on average very few close contacts asked to quarantine. What we have been doing is working to help mitigate spread in our schools.”
If Elkhart County continues to see an increase in positive cases and increased hospitalizations, and moves to level red in the coming weeks, then all schools will be encouraged to move to hybrid or virtual, and all extracurricular events would be canceled, Elkhart officials said.
“A move to red would immediately impact extracurriculars,” according to school officials. “For instruction, Elkhart Community Schools would remain on our hybrid schedule unless directed otherwise by state or county health officials or unless we find it necessary to go completely virtual based on trends within our schools.”
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Westview School Corp. Superintendent Randy Miller said, “We will continue to hold tight to our best practices of social distancing, hand washing, mask wearing and staying home when sick. We are a reflection of our community and will do everything we can to provide in-person instruction as much as possible. Going to school this year is a process and we will deal with the ebbs and flows of each day, each week, and each month to come. Our staff and students have done a tremendous job and we will continue to figure out how to improve.”
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Wawasee, located in Kosciusko County, has a positivity score higher than Elkhart County’s. Where Elkhart County is at a 2, Kosciusko County is at 2.5.
Wawasee officials have decided that on Nov. 10, they will end all virtual learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. For those grades, it will be in-person learning only. Virtual learning at the high school will not be changed.
Superintendent Tom Edington said that “documented medical situations will be evaluated on an individual basis and a learning plan will be developed for students who are not medically able to return to school.”
The decision came after a survey and a school board meeting.
Teachers and parents were surveyed about the virtual school option. With those results, the administration sought and received permission for all K-8 students to return to in-person school for the second trimester, which begins Nov. 10.
“We hope that virus numbers will have receded by that time,” Edington stated in an email. “We remain ready to alter plans as needed, and as we have done since March. Our plan until Nov. 10 is to continue offering both in-class and virtual instruction.”
Edington said the decision did not come lightly and was based on several factors.
“First, when we made the decision to offer virtual learning, we re-arranged classes and staff to accommodate the significant change. This model was only sustainable if the number of students remained relatively constant,” he said. “We are finding that numerous students are wanting to return to school for in-person learning for the second trimester. This is leaving our virtual classrooms with smaller numbers of students, and our in-person classrooms with larger numbers of students.
“Second, after examining the academic and attendance data associated with our virtual learning program, we are realizing that virtual learners simply aren’t performing as well as in-person learners.
“Academic progress is being impacted, and unexcused absences are nearly double for virtual learners as they are for in-person students. Couple that with high levels of disengagement from a significant percentage of our virtual learner population, and we are worried that this is compounding problems that have been realized during the previous and current school years. We feel strongly that we can best serve students when they are in our classrooms, and we believe that in-person learning is the best learning environment for our kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
“Finally, our teaching and administrative staff are being stretched to a breaking point, and working with in-person, quarantined, and virtual learners is not sustainable. Wawasee staff made a commitment to try to offer a solution for everyone, and we simply can’t sustain this for the remainder of the school year. By making this change, we will allow our staff to better cope with the ongoing challenges associated with teaching during a pandemic, and ultimately be better equipped to teach the children of our community.”
