Local health officials were notified recently that mosquitoes collected in Elkhart County tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The adult mosquitoes were from samples collected July 15 and 28 Indiana State Department of Health in the Elkhart area, according to a news release sent Friday by the Elkhart County Health Department.
"It is possible that the virus is present in other areas of the county and could be detected soon, so precautions should be taken to protect you and your family from mosquitoes," the news release stated. "West Nile Virus transmission tends to be higher in the early fall, so the potential exists for individuals to be impacted soon by West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne diseases."
Mosquitoes will remain active at temperatures above 60℉ and tend to be more active in the evening and pre-dawn hours.
Common precautions include:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning);
• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin;
• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
Even a container as small as a bottle cap can breed mosquitoes, so residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds:
• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;
• Repair failed septic systems;
• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls;
• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
For more information, call the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-971-4600.
