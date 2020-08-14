BREMEN [mdash] Mary Ellen Borkholder, 82, of Bremen, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 3, 1938, in Topeka, to Joe J. and Fannie M. (Miller) Miller. On Oct. 10, 1957, she married Tobias J. Borkholder in Etna Green. He preceded her in death Ja…