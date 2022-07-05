SOUTH BEND — The Morris Performing Arts Center has begun a major renovation project.
Construction, which started June 27, is expected to span through the summer months and reopen to the public in a grand way during the two-day Morris 100 Fest Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
To celebrate the construction, the public is invited to attend a ceremonial groundbreaking at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend.
Encompassing approximately $9 million in upgrades, the work includes an overhaul of all major mechanicals, new lighting, a new floor, a new roof, all new seats, new carpet and improved audio-visual systems, according to a provided news release.
A significant amount of this work is being funded through a guaranteed energy savings contract, which is designed to pay for itself over the life of the equipment. It is the first phase of work in a series of planned projects over the next few years which will ultimately include an expansion of the building, the addition of a parking garage and a reimagined plaza.
“The Morris may be going dark to the public this summer, but there is a lot happening within the interior these next few months,” said Executive Director Aaron Perri. “These upgrades will ensure the Morris is accessible, comfortable, safe, and relevant for the next 100 years.”
The Morris 100 campaign has reached nearly $22 million of the overall $30 million capital campaign goal, the release notes. The second phase of Morris construction could begin as early as Fall 2024 and includes a parking garage between the Morris and Lasalle hotel buildings, additional entrances, a multi-use space — the Murphy-Raclin Center — along with diverse programming to introduce a new generation to the Morris.
To learn more about the campaign, renderings, and future Morris projects visit morris100.org.