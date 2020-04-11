The number of COVID-19 cases grew in Elkhart and LaGrange counties, but remained flat in Kosciusko and Noble counties. No new deaths from the illness were reported in the four counties as of Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Health’s updated count shows Elkhart County had 71 positive cases from the new coronavirus as of noon Friday. That figure is up from 61 cases the day before.
LaGrange County had one new case, bringing its total up to 10.
Kosciusko County still had 17 cases, and Noble County had 14 cases, the data shows.
The number of people who died locally from COVID-19 remained at three in Elkhart County, and one each in LaGrange, Kosciusko and Noble counties.
Statewide, the health department figures show there were 7,435 cases as of noon Friday after 528 more people tested positive for COVID-19 from the day before.
The death toll rose to 330 after another 30 people died from the illness in a one-day period.
The data also shows 39,215 tests were reported to the state health department. Locally, 933 tests were reported in Elkhart County, 270 in Kosciusko County, 91 in Noble County, and 58 in LaGrange County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.