The Indiana Department of Health reported this morning that another 30 people have died as a result of COVID-19. The state also saw an increase of 439 positive tests.
The IDH reported that 5,943 Hoosiers now have the virus and the deaths have climbed to 203.
The total number of people tested in Indiana is 30,869. That's 2,106 more than Tuesday.
In Elkhart County, 46 people have tested positive for the virus, that's up three from Tuesday. Deaths remain at three. So far, 729 people have been tested.
In LaGrange County, six people have tested positive, which is the same as Tuesday. They have had one death, but no new reported ones. Forty-seven people have been tested, up one from Tuesday.
In Noble County, the numbers remain the same: 11 testing positive and one death. Eighty people have been tested, up three from Tuesday.
In Kosciusko County, 16 people have tested positive, up two from Tuesday. There have been no deaths in Kosciusko County. So far, 208 people have been tested.
