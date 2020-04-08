SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Alva R. Miller, 80, Shipshewana, died at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born March 26, 1940, in Goshen, to Levi and Ella (Troyer) Miller. On Oct. 12, 1961, in LaGrange County, he married Edna Ellen Yoder. She su…